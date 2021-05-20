Stuck in orange tier, Sonoma County sees residents, businesses look ahead to June 15 state reopening

With Sonoma County again failing to advance to the least restrictive, yellow tier of the state’s reopening framework this week, it’s possible residents may have to wait for California’s full reopening date of June 15 before they can expect any loosening of current COVID-19 limits on businesses and other activities.

The county remains in the orange tier — reflecting moderate spread of the virus — and must remain there for about two more weeks before it’s eligible to move into the yellow. And if local case rates have by then fallen low enough to advance, it would be only another two weeks or so before the tiered plan is done away with altogether.

“I think we built up our expectations as the week goes on,” Supervisor David Rabbitt said Wednesday. “I think we were at 11 out of the 14 days qualifying for the yellow tier, then we slid back at the very end. It’s just frustrating.”

After close to nine months of anxiously awaiting approvals to move through the polychromatic system — the county was for months stuck in the most restrictive, purple tier — many local businesses have now turned their sights to the statewide reopening date.

“Going into yellow isn’t actually going to change too much for us. ... We’re all looking forward to June 15,” said Shelby Lozinto, manager of Hanna Winery’s tasting rooms in Healdsburg and Santa Rosa.

Moving from the orange tier to the yellow would have benefited some sectors of the economy more than others. Gyms, wineries and breweries, museums, indoor family entertainment centers and card rooms could have increased indoor capacity from 25% to 50%, with modifications. The same goes for informal outdoor social gatherings. Bars that don’t serve food finally would have been allowed to welcome customers inside again, at 25% capacity and with a cap of 100 people.

Nothing would have changed for hair salons and barbershops, retail stores, indoor performance venues that seat more than 1,500 people, offices or places of worship. Smaller movie theaters wouldn’t be affected, and neither would the vast majority of restaurants.

Lozinto said the majority of her tasting room patrons are reserving outside seating thanks to the dry spring weather. So adding indoor capacity under the yellow tier wouldn’t have made a huge difference for the business.

Sandra Henry of Vermont enjoys a glass of wine at Hanna Winery on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Instead, she’s waiting for the lifting of most social distancing rules and mask requirements under the tiered system. Then she’ll be able to open her standing bar area, allowing for more walk-up customers.

“I have two really beautiful bars, and I really don’t want to put up plexiglass and ruin the quality of the bar,” Lozinto said, describing what she believes would be necessary to comply with current rules.

Jeff Renfro, owner of Yoga Hell in Petaluma, said his classes have been busy the past few months since gyms were first allowed to host indoor classes at 10% capacity when the county entered the red tier in March. With many people working from home, more students are dropping in for daytime classes, which didn’t always fill up before the pandemic.

Despite the current 25% capacity restrictions, Renfro said he his studio has enough space to “safely” accommodate 20 to 30 students per class.

“I have no problem with waiting (for full reopening),” he said.

The 440 Club bar in Santa Rosa last week started welcoming some customers inside, despite orange tier restrictions prohibiting indoor service for bars that don’t serve food.

440 Club bartender Jackson Edwards greets long time 440 Club customer Martina Callender on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. At right is Sam Thomson. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Co-owner Debi Caron said she’s keeping indoor capacity at just 25%, in addition to an outdoor seating area in the bar’s parking lot. She added customers are following mask requirements and that bar employees have been fully vaccinated.

Come June 15, Caron expects to be back at 100% capacity.

“I’m counting the days,” she said. “Having no more tiers at all to get as close to normal as we can get would be great.”

The Museum of Sonoma County is taking a more cautious approach. For now, the Santa Rosa gallery is only open on weekends at 25% capacity. It doesn’t plan to start adding weekdays to its schedule until July 1, at which point it will keep some capacity limits, even though most statewide restrictions are set to be lifted.

Executive Director Jeff Nathanson said the museum is wary after being allowed to open for just eight days last summer.

“We decided we’re going to be very cautious and very conservative and plan a slight longer timeline,” Nathanson said. “We didn’t want to experience the reopening and then closing down experience that we had previously. It really hard to gear up to open and then close down again.”

Rabbitt agreed, while acknowledging the missed opportunities that would have come with advancing to yellow.

“Businesses can have more customers within the facilities, depending on the uses and whatnot. And that’s significant,” he said. “At the same time, I think that the business community understands the long game now, more so than ever. June 15 will be here.”

Staff Writer Phil Barber contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian