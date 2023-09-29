Student, 12, suspected of bringing knife to Santa Rosa middle school

A 12-year-old student at a Santa Rosa middle school was arrested Thursday, suspected of bringing a switchblade knife to school, Santa Rosa police said.

An investigation revealed the student was involved in an argument with another group of students in a classroom at Slater Middle School, according to a Facebook post from police.

Because of the argument, the student was taken to the school’s front office. It was there school staff went through the student’s belongings and discovered the knife.

The student was arrested and released to his parents, suspected of possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Matt Crosbie.

The student’s identity was not released because he is a minor.