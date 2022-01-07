Student absenteeism rose, graduation rates hardly budged during COVID, California data show

New state data about schools in California show student absentee rates rose significantly in many districts last year, but graduation rates were barely affected by pandemic-related school closures.

The state released a trove of data on school performance including student testing data, but it lacks information about how well most students fared because only a fraction of students took the state's standardized tests.

Because of the disruption caused by statewide school closures and remote learning, school districts and charter schools were allowed to choose their own tests last year, instead of using the state's tests for measuring student performance.

Of those who took the tests, about half of those students in the state, and in San Diego County, failed to meet state standards in English language arts and about two-thirds did not meet state standards in math.

State and local officials say this year's test scores should not be compared to pre-pandemic test results.

"We did not think standardized testing should happen at all in the '20-21 year because we think that any data that comes out of the '20-21 year is not gonna leave people with a clear picture of where students are at," said San Diego Unified School Board Trustee Richard Barrera.

The rest of the state data released Friday show that many more students were frequently absent from school last year than in prior school years, an indication that students struggled to engage with online learning.

Nevertheless, high school seniors graduated at similar rates as they did pre-pandemic, as districts found ways to show grace to students through grading and graduation requirements. Also, suspension rates plummeted to a fraction of a percentage point, as students learned remotely.

Education experts stressed that everything needs to be viewed in the context of the pandemic, and policymakers should focus on giving schools what they need during a chaotic time rather than judging them for not doing better.

"This is just not the time to engage in the blame game, because everyone's under stress; everybody is tired," said Tyrone Howard, a professor of education at UCLA. "That's why we have to put less emphasis on those traditional metrics and let's understand the context right now. That's not to say we're not going to do everything in our power to help kids learn, but it's just a different moment right now."

Test scores

There are no reliable statewide test scores for the past two school years that can be compared to scores from before COVID, state school officials said.

No test data is available for the 2019-20 school year because state standardized tests were canceled that spring due to the sudden onset of pandemic school closures. And test data for the 2020-21 school year represent only a fraction of students, officials said.

State officials said the school closures in 2020-21 were so disruptive that many schools were unable to administer state tests.

That school year districts had to create or transition to online learning platforms and distribute laptops to students, and educators had to learn how to conduct school remotely.

Not all students had access to reliable internet or consistent access to a computer or a convenient location to allow them to take the state tests, school officials have said, and at times some teachers even struggled to figure out where all their students physically were.

As a result, districts and charter schools were allowed to choose their own assessments rather than use the state tests. Less than a quarter of students statewide took and completed the state tests in all subject areas, state school officials said.

In San Diego County, about 18 percent of eligible students took the state tests last year, compared to about 96 percent taking them in 2018-2019. Of the county students who took state tests, about 50 percent met or exceeded state standards in English language arts and 33 percent did so in math.

In 2018-2019, when participation was much more complete, about 57 percent of county students met or exceeded standards in English and 45 percent did so in math.

Because of the small number of test-takers, it's impossible to know how much the differences in test scores are due to differences in teaching and learning or to the different population of test-takers, state school officials said.

"Educators, parents/guardians, and community partners are always encouraged to use a variety of data when making decisions, or making inferences about education programs and policies, but in this time of disrupted data, these cautions are even more critical," state education department officials wrote.

Many school districts in San Diego County, including San Diego Unified, chose their own tests to measure students' performance rather than the state standardized tests. School districts and charters still have to report the results of their own tests.