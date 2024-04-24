The words on Instagram were unequivocal.

”We shouldn’t have to ask permission for our culture.”

Marcellus Miller and Delanie Seals posted those words to their Instagram account @interracialactivists in 2019. At the time, the two were juniors in high school Ada, Okla., a small town an hour southeast of Oklahoma City.

Miller and Seals — both interracial and Indigenous students — were fighting with their school’s administration to change the dress code policy that not only prohibited students from wearing headwraps but also wearing traditional Eagle feathers on their caps at graduation.

“My cousin and I have been fighting since our sophomore year to wear our African Headwraps. We have been sent to in-school detention simply because we want to express ourselves ethically and culturally,” they said.

The pair were met with detentions, a suspension and intimidation from their school administrators throughout their sophomore and junior years.

“Twice a week we were being pulled out of class, at a loss to our educational experience,” Seals told a room of Sonoma County community members at the Sonoma County Office of Education Tuesday. “It was that moment that I realized this was going to be a long battle.”

Seals spoke to the 30 attendees on Tuesday night in a panel moderated by D’mitra Smith, former chair and vice chair of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights from 2012-2020.

The goal of the panel, Smith said, was to spark inspiration for Sonoma County’s youth of color to step forward, organize and make their voices heard, while also educating education leaders on the importance of supporting those students.

The discussion took place against a backdrop of issues in county education pertaining to race, ranging from curriculum design to debates over school safety.

The event was hosted by the Santa Rosa — Sonoma County NAACP branch and Positive Images, a Sonoma County nonprofit geared toward supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

Smith first connected with the two students in 2019, while working for Save Your Six, a Sonoma County nonprofit and the country’s only Title VI advocacy organization that works in response to civil rights violations in the educational system. Title VI refers to the section of the U.S. Civil Rights Act that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in federally funded programs and activities, including school systems.

She had first heard about the two students when a friend in Detroit sent her a news story about Miller and Seals’s suspension.

“I saw (the article) and I just got so angry, and I thought ‘These kids are in detention? They’re taking their education away because of this?’” Smith recalled.

“Then I heard their personal stories, and started to learn more about their lives and what it was like growing up for them in Oklahoma,” she continued. “With so many barriers and so much discrimination … if they can do it there, we should be able to do it here — to make advocacy irresistible.”

When Smith first reached out to Miller and Seals, the pair had already begun digging their heels in, researching school dress code policies in other states and building up their social media presence. They were gearing up to reach out to local media organizations.

They were fighting for change, and after Save Your Six got involved and Sonoma County NAACP leaders began mentoring the two young activists, fire started to catch.

Smith got Miller and Seals connected with a civil rights lawyer in Oklahoma City who began writing letters to the school district. Local television media outlets picked up their story.

Then it went national.

“When I saw it went viral — it was on The Hill, it was on Blavity, it was on Vice — the coverage was huge on this issue,” Smith said to Miller and Seals during the panel. “But you said, ‘No, I contacted those people, I did it to elevate this work.’”

Miller remembered turning to news organizations after hearing one too many nos from their school administration. Even though they were writing letters to the school district board of trustees, they had still not been allowed to talk to trustees face-to-face.

“Getting the nos was obviously defeating, but I was trying to find a loophole because I (thought) ‘This is important, and I wouldn’t be advocating for it if it wasn’t,’” Miller said.

“At the time, they didn’t know what Title VI was, they didn’t know they had rights,” Smith said. “They didn’t know that it was illegal — they were just working off their gut feeling that this isn’t right.”