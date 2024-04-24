Oklahoma student activists who fought to change school dress code visit Sonoma County to inspire youth advocacy

Two Oklahoma students changed their school’s dress code to allow traditional African headwraps. With help from Sonoma County organizations, they succeeded.|
ADRIANA GUTIERREZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

The words on Instagram were unequivocal.

”We shouldn’t have to ask permission for our culture.”

Marcellus Miller and Delanie Seals posted those words to their Instagram account @interracialactivists in 2019. At the time, the two were juniors in high school Ada, Okla., a small town an hour southeast of Oklahoma City.

Miller and Seals — both interracial and Indigenous students — were fighting with their school’s administration to change the dress code policy that not only prohibited students from wearing headwraps but also wearing traditional Eagle feathers on their caps at graduation.

“My cousin and I have been fighting since our sophomore year to wear our African Headwraps. We have been sent to in-school detention simply because we want to express ourselves ethically and culturally,” they said.

The pair were met with detentions, a suspension and intimidation from their school administrators throughout their sophomore and junior years.

“Twice a week we were being pulled out of class, at a loss to our educational experience,” Seals told a room of Sonoma County community members at the Sonoma County Office of Education Tuesday. “It was that moment that I realized this was going to be a long battle.”

Seals spoke to the 30 attendees on Tuesday night in a panel moderated by D’mitra Smith, former chair and vice chair of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights from 2012-2020.

The goal of the panel, Smith said, was to spark inspiration for Sonoma County’s youth of color to step forward, organize and make their voices heard, while also educating education leaders on the importance of supporting those students.

The discussion took place against a backdrop of issues in county education pertaining to race, ranging from curriculum design to debates over school safety.

The event was hosted by the Santa Rosa — Sonoma County NAACP branch and Positive Images, a Sonoma County nonprofit geared toward supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

Smith first connected with the two students in 2019, while working for Save Your Six, a Sonoma County nonprofit and the country’s only Title VI advocacy organization that works in response to civil rights violations in the educational system. Title VI refers to the section of the U.S. Civil Rights Act that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in federally funded programs and activities, including school systems.

She had first heard about the two students when a friend in Detroit sent her a news story about Miller and Seals’s suspension.

“I saw (the article) and I just got so angry, and I thought ‘These kids are in detention? They’re taking their education away because of this?’” Smith recalled.

“Then I heard their personal stories, and started to learn more about their lives and what it was like growing up for them in Oklahoma,” she continued. “With so many barriers and so much discrimination … if they can do it there, we should be able to do it here — to make advocacy irresistible.”

When Smith first reached out to Miller and Seals, the pair had already begun digging their heels in, researching school dress code policies in other states and building up their social media presence. They were gearing up to reach out to local media organizations.

They were fighting for change, and after Save Your Six got involved and Sonoma County NAACP leaders began mentoring the two young activists, fire started to catch.

Smith got Miller and Seals connected with a civil rights lawyer in Oklahoma City who began writing letters to the school district. Local television media outlets picked up their story.

Then it went national.

“When I saw it went viral — it was on The Hill, it was on Blavity, it was on Vice — the coverage was huge on this issue,” Smith said to Miller and Seals during the panel. “But you said, ‘No, I contacted those people, I did it to elevate this work.’”

Miller remembered turning to news organizations after hearing one too many nos from their school administration. Even though they were writing letters to the school district board of trustees, they had still not been allowed to talk to trustees face-to-face.

“Getting the nos was obviously defeating, but I was trying to find a loophole because I (thought) ‘This is important, and I wouldn’t be advocating for it if it wasn’t,’” Miller said.

“At the time, they didn’t know what Title VI was, they didn’t know they had rights,” Smith said. “They didn’t know that it was illegal — they were just working off their gut feeling that this isn’t right.”

That gut feeling may be felt by Sonoma County students, Smith said.

“I think its harder for kids to speak out here, especially Black students, because they are already dealing with so much pressure and they don’t want to be exposed further,” Smith said. “We need more adult champions.”

Smith noted Title VI training taking place in some Sonoma County districts, but that the work was far from over. Most attendees Tuesday night were parents, community leaders and teachers.

While Miller and Seals did not receive any support from leaders at their school, they attribute much of the success of their campaign, “Headwraps Matter,“ to the Sonoma County leaders who lent helping hands.

Their campaign became nationally acknowledged during their senior year, after the school district finally amended the dress code policy after almost two years of organizing efforts.

“I learned that my goals and dreams are not to big to accomplish,” Miller said, reflecting on the success of the campaign. “In a smaller town, you have limited resources and it can feel very defeating, especially when you live in a town that’s predominantly white.”

Headwraps Matter began a streak of advocacy for the two, that continued through the racial reckoning of 2020, where protests across the country erupted in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

In 2021, they worked with the Ada City Council to pass a proclamation acknowledging the importance of Juneteenth.

After their graduation in 2020, Seals attended East Central University in Ada, to study law. She is currently a member of the City of Ada Multiculturalism Committee and an executive officer for the College Democrats of Oklahoma.

Much of her recent work has been advocating for The CROWN Act, introduced to the House of Representatives in March 2022, to protect against race-based hair discrimination in employment and educational settings.

“In our hometown — at a nearby school, actually — a friend had to have his hair cut in order to be on the basketball team,” Seals said. “In our culture, it’s really sentimental, having long hair … it seems silly and it seems small to other people, but it means a lot to us to be able to express ourselves.”

Miller, who also attended East Central University, experienced homelessness in their first two years of school. After temporary stays at shelters and hotels, Miller was able to obtain transitional housing by relocating to Oklahoma City.

In 2022, they became an ambassador for the Oklahoma City Youth Action Board, staffed by other youth who’ve experienced homelessness to provide insight on how to effectively support unhoused youth and young adults.

Last month, Miller gave a presentation on providing trauma-informed care to unhoused youth at the National Youth Summit in Washington, D.C.

“Because of (experiencing homelessness), I never thought I would get back into advocacy,” Miller said. “But now I’m the ambassador for the Youth Action Board. I think that just goes to show regardless of what you’re going through, you can use your lived experience, you can utilize it.”

Toward the end of the panel on Tuesday night, Smith saved time for attendees to ask Miller and Seals questions about their experiences.

One SCOE staff member asked about their access to safe, supportive teachers when fighting for dress code changes. The room erupted in claps after each answer from the pair.

A question asked on behalf of a young middle schooler in the front row closed the panel. The question, summed up: “How can I help my friends?”

Advice poured from Miller and Seals who continued to speak with the student long after the panel was over.

Seals noted how important it is to research your own history, your community’s history, and to encourage friends to do the same. Miller highlighted the importance of making room for your voice to be heard.

“Some people just don’t want to give you that safe space, so you have to create a seat at the table,” Miller said. “Even when it’s uncomfortable.”

Report For America corps member Adriana Gutierrez covers education and child welfare issues for The Press Democrat. Reach her at Adriana.Gutierrez@pressdemocrat.com.

