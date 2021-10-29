Police: Florida student arrested in viral social media threat that prompted closures of West County, Laguna high schools

Social media posts threatening violence that prompted two west Sonoma County high schools to cancel classes Friday morning pose no threat, authorities said after learning the suspected poster was arrested in Florida.

Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore said the investigation into the threat was considered closed and that the two schools will reopen Monday.

The West Sonoma County Unified School District late Thursday announced it was canceling Friday classes at West County High School in Sebastopol and Laguna High School in Forestville after the threats surfaced.

“Sebastopol police officers diligently continued the investigation throughout the night and determined the same social media post was circulated in Lincoln, California and in the states of Georgia and Florida, and an arrest of the social media post's author was made in Jupiter, Florida,” said Kilgore in a statement Friday morning.

The post included a grainy image and a threat referencing “LHS,” according to Kilgore, and was reported to school administration.

Kilgore confirmed that the text of the post was similar to what was shared on the Sonoma County Scanner Updates Facebook page:

“I need a new account to make this, me and my friends have gotten bullied for too long and we can’t take it no more. Oct. Xxx, at [times vary], we will be shooting up [schools vary]. We plan on shooting 10 administrators and 50-70 kids….”

Uncertain whether “LHS” referred to Laguna High School, authorities closed both the Forestville campus with that name, as well as West County High School, which encompasses what used to be another Laguna High.

The social media threats went viral, prompting responses from schools and law enforcement across the country.

Several schools in the Sacramento area were also closed in response to social media threats that were also linked to the post in Jupiter, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“We were made aware last night of a social media threat circulating the area with reference to ‘LHS’ which was construed to possibly concern Lindhurst High School; other jurisdictions with those initials for schools also received similar reporting. The threats were deemed not credible locally and apparently the messages were circulated nationwide and originated from an incident in Florida,” wrote the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook Thursday evening.

Local outlets reported Wednesday that a student at Jupiter High School in Florida was arrested for making a social media threat.

"The student said he made the post as a joke,“ shared the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, which worked with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to identify and apprehend the student, on Facebook Tuesday.

The West County Unified School District did not immediately respond with an update on their investigation. The swiftness of its decision to close the schools was in part due to several similar threats of violence made in recent months, Kilgore said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.