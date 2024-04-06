In a wholly original cover of “Somebody to Love” by Queen, Montgomery High School’s choir opened Friday’s culminating assembly for Unity Week, a student-led series of events to highlight different Montgomery cultures and experiences.

This year’s ceremony was the first of its kind, said student organizers Bella Clark, Delaney Detrick and Addison Klosevitz — all seniors who are part of Montgomery’s Associated Student Body.

More than showing off individual cultures, Unity Week is a way to show collective Montgomery student culture, they said.

“We’re resilient,” Klosevitz said. “Through all the stuff, March 1, and just life as a high schooler, it’s hard. But we see time and time again that our campus really is united.”

The school has endured a year marked by grief after a student was fatally stabbed in a March 1, 2023, fight on campus. Some students feel they haven’t had much say in describing school spirit and identity amid new reports of troubling school violence in the region and nationwide.

But Unity Week may shift the narrative, Klosevitz hoped.

“We’re still doing really cool things,” she said. “We have talented people singing, and dancing — pouring into their community.”

The choral performance Friday kicked off a lineup of talented acts.

Four students swayed across the gym floor, dancing a style of Ballet Folklorico native to the state of Veracruz, Mexico; Montgomery’s Dance Team performed a medley of songs; three Sonoma County students who dance at Santa Rosa’s Movement Lab popped and locked to a hip-hop medley; and the Sonoma Vietnamese Association showcased traditional lion dancing.

Each performance ended in an eruption from students in the bleachers, clapping and shouting.

“That was one of our better performances,” said Caleb Weaver, who held up the top half of a lion costume that closed out the end of the assembly. “What makes a performance is if the crowd’s engaged.”

Traditional Vietnamese lion dancing is a way to celebrate the Lunar New Year, said Ben Griesser. He conducted the dance by drumming out a series of beats while the two bright yellow and orange dragons danced around the gym floor, sometimes entering the bleachers and playfully egging on the students.

“The dance is supposed to bring good fortune, wealth, prosperity, good luck for the coming year and wash away the negative energy from the previous year,” Griesser said.

The group was invited to Montgomery’s Unity Assembly by Associated Student Body Adviser Jim LaFrance, who first saw the group’s performance at Rancho Cotate High’s Unity Assembly in February. The Rohnert Park campus has nearly 30 years of Unity Weeks under their belt.

For the past two years, Rancho Cotate’s ASB Adviser, Jessica Holman, has invited LaFrance and his students to watch their assembly.

“It’s sometimes hard to plan something when you haven’t seen it,” LaFrance said. “My students were able to pull something together last year; we did a smaller version. And then this year, I think was bigger because they saw what Rancho was doing, and were like ‘Yeah, we could do that.’”

Only in its second year at Montgomery, Unity Week doubled in capacity, LaFrance said. Over the course of three days last week, ASB students hosted 35 sessions led by Montgomery clubs, outside organizations and local officials.

The week of events was spearheaded by ASB’s Culture Committee, which “helped project our school’s voices,” said junior Zoey Cook, one of the culture directors. She and Lulia Embaye, also a junior and culture director, were responsible for reaching out to organizations and inviting them to Montgomery.

The pair said that almost all events this year were new.

To name a few, students had the option to learn taekwondo, participate in a Q&A with Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers, listen to taiko drummers and watch performances from the nonprofit group Living Voices, which reenacts historical events through a social justice lens.

Unity Week also helped introduce students to Montgomery clubs, Embaye and Cook said.

“A lot of our clubs on campus are cultural clubs — and those really are clubs that we want to spotlight during Unity Week,” Cook said. “Yes, there’s fun activities, but it's ultimately to show kids all the different cultures that are present on our campus and for kids that are part of those cultures to really feel celebrated.”

LaFrance said the feedback from his colleagues has been uniformly positive. Some teachers were even able to work Unity Week into their curriculum, he said.

“What was kind of cool is our ethnic studies English teacher, she got her classes in to see the guest speakers … they're getting to hear people of color in leadership positions talk about their experience,” LaFrance said. “Our Spanish teachers brought in their classes to learn how to dance Ballet Folklorico and see the mariachi band.”

The program is still in its infancy, and the group of leadership students learn something each year they put it on, LaFrance added. That momentum, and continuing to partner with Rancho Cotate in creating a network of students who uplift others, will keep the program moving forward.

“We’re just trying to make a great idea our own,” LaFrance said. “It's cool to get a chance to have all people that want to participate, joining in our community.”

Emcees Clark and Detrick hosted a short Q&A during the assembly with Embaye and Montgomery Principal April Santos.

They asked Santos: “As you finish on your first year as our principal at Montgomery, how are you feeling for years to come?”

She, like others on Friday, took the time to speak about Montgomery’s resilience.

“The students have really come together,” she said. “I think that we’ve grown a lot and we have a great community, great athletics, great academics, kids going to great colleges... as a whole, we’re really lucky despite what people read or say about our school.”

