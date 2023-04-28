Student survives fall from roof of fraternity house near UC Berkeley

A UC Berkeley student in her 20s was seriously injured, but is expected to survive, after falling from the roof of the three-story Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity house during an afternoon social event on April 22, officials said.

The Berkeley Police Department said that it received multiple reports of the fall just after noon on Saturday and responded to the house at 2302 Piedmont Ave., across the street from the Cal campus. Medics found a woman lying on the concrete and put her in an ambulance before she was rushed to Highland Hospital in Oakland, police said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.2526932&lat=37.8693088&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The woman had "numerous fractures and internal damage," but was in stable condition as of Thursday, Berkeley police spokesperson Jessica Perry said in an email. The incident is under investigation, but police said the preliminary investigation suggests that her fall was an accident and no suspects are involved, Perry said.

DKE was hosting a party on Saturday during Cal Day, an annual spring event for new students and their families to visit the Berkeley campus. "Numerous students were under the influence of alcohol" at the party, police said.

The local DKE chapter has been put on suspension by the national organization and was ordered to stop all fraternity activities, Trey Robb, director of DKE member services, told SFGATE. During the suspension, non-residents are not allowed inside the house.

"We are prepared to cooperate fully with local authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," Robb said in a written statement. "We take any allegations of misconduct seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure that our members are upholding our values."

More than 50 fraternity and sorority organizations are "recognized" by UC Berkeley. Under this status, they are required to show a commitment to following university guidelines, including completing certain trainings in campus policies and safety regulations. The university revoked DKE's recognized status in 2009 after allegations of "hazing, alcohol misuse, and health and safety concerns at an event," Adam Ratliff, a spokesperson for UC Berkeley, wrote in an email.

DKE remains on Cal's not recognized list. "Students are STRONGLY RECOMMENDED to not join these groups," UC Berkeley's site reads.