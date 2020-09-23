Subscribe

Students at Sonoma State University struggle with virus-altered college experience

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 23, 2020, 6:37AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Andrei Santiago-Gatica walked out of the library at Sonoma State University last week holding the hand of his girlfriend, Itzel Olmedo Robles. Santiago-Gatica, a freshman, is in his second month of classes on the Rohnert Park campus, where college life has been upended by the pandemic.

For starters, the locked buildings and largely empty campus are reminders that nothing close to a traditional experience is available to students this year. The silence that has settled over normally bustling corridors and packed classrooms is unsettling, Santiago-Gatica said.

“There’s not enough people to make it feel like there are people there,” he said.

Indeed, he is part of a smaller incoming class of just 921 freshmen ― down 39% from last fall ― and an overall smaller student body of 7,436 students taking nearly all classes this semester and next online. The shift to remote instruction has been an almost universal across the American college system, eliminating the kind of in-person events and gatherings that can spread coronavirus — but that also fuel university life and help students forge lifelong connections.

The change has fundamentally altered the college experience in jarring ways. At Sonoma State, the doors are locked and the room dark inside Charlie Brown’s Cafe, where students would normally grab coffee or a snack between classes.

For the 430 students living in campus housing this fall ― a fraction of the roughly 3,000 students that typically do so ― guests are banned, so study sessions or social hours involving anyone other than housemates are banned. And violators face consequences that could include being kicked out of university housing.

Like many incoming students, Santiago-Gatica, 18, has seen his college experience diminished. He remains at home in Hayward, an hour’s drive to the south, living with his parents and studying in his childhood bedroom.

“Once school closed and everything went online, it was just so different,” he said. “Sometimes I do forget that I’m in college because my life is kind of like the same as when I was in high school; I’m just taking different classes. That’s what it feels like.”

Even with the shift to online instruction across the California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, COVID-19 has sprung up on several campuses, including 180 confirmed cases among students and staff at Chico State and 819 cases at San Diego State University. Both schools switched their in-person classes online as cases ticked up.

Sonoma State so far has reported just three COVID-19 cases — one student and two staff members. The student recovered in a dorm set aside for isolation, one staff member is back to work and the other staff member is recovering without complications, said Robert Eyler, spokesman for the university.

“So far, so good,” Eyler said. “We’re all kind of waiting to see if we have anything go sideways, but four weeks in, we’re in good shape.”

Ryan Jasen-Henne, dean of students, said university and student leaders have worked together to transition many traditional events and meetings online. Fall rush for sororities and fraternities, for example, consisted of a series of Zoom events. Students participating in club sports are arranging coordinated workouts over Zoom, while the athletic fields near Beaujolais Village remain empty but for two red signs reading “FIELD CLOSED.”

“Even if we’re not together physically ... a lot of the same types of events and programming is happening for students,” Henne said.

Iris Vasquez, a transfer student from Mendocino College in Ukiah, said she briefly questioned whether she wanted to enroll at SSU under the online-only model, but with so little certainty about what the future holds, she decided to move forward.

“The reality is, I don’t know if things are going to get back to normal, or if this is the new normal,” she said.

She shares a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment with two roommates in Tuscany Village. Beyond that, she has spent time with few other students in her first few weeks on campus.

A Chicano and Latino studies major, Vasquez has attended some meetings of MEChA, the student union focused on empowering Chicano youth through cultural expression and academic success. Those meetings have all been held on Zoom.

But Vasquez doesn’t have any in-person classes. She is already in front of her laptop for nearly all of the hours that she’s in lecture or doing homework.

“It is weird,” she said. “If everything was normal ... you could be out (joining) clubs and groups and associations and student government, but right now everything’s closed. Even the dining halls.”

Allie Northey is a masters student in her second year, one of a small number of SSU students working toward her degree on campus. In Darwin Hall, she analyzes blood serum samples for her research into the effects of stress on elephant seals’ immune systems.

She misses talking with peers about their research, especially while grabbing coffee after class. Although five other students use the same lab as she does, Northey rarely sees them. Her roommate who also works in the lab, however, is the exception. Each student is assigned a day and time slot during the week, and Northey’s adviser goes in to clean thoroughly between every use.

“It’s definitely a lot less social interaction,” she said. “I feel grateful that my first year here was kinda normal.”

Northey also has a window into the undergraduate experience, though, from her work as a teacher’s assistant for a Biology 130 lab section. The class is made up entirely of freshmen, most of them living off campus. Over Zoom, Northey usually finds herself helping them tackle technology issues. Problems uploading assignments to Canvas or downloading Microsoft Office are some of the most common concerns.

“I think frazzled would be a good word to describe that class,” Northey said. "I really feel for them.“

Students’ mental health during the fall semester is an important priority at the university. Students can make remote appointments with campus counseling and psychological services throughout the week. An on-call counselor is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The CARE Team is another support network for students. Members of the team are trained to support students with a variety of needs, from academic help to finding community to dealing with difficult emotions, Henne said. Students and staff can also confidentially refer another student to the team for follow-up if they have concerns about the student’s well-being.

“It’s an opportunity for the university, in a very individualized and specific way, to support students who have a need,” Henne said. “I do perceive that we’re going to exceed (the number of reports) we had by mid-October this year compared to last year.”

Spring semester won’t bring any notable changes to this new status quo. Earlier this month, the Chancellor of California State University announced that the system will remain in a primarily virtual mode for spring semester. For the 482,000 students enrolled at the 23 member universities, the “new normal” Vasquez described will likely extend through the end of this school year.

Miranda Jones, also a transfer student and one of Vasquez’s roommates, said she thinks the experience might get easier as the months pass. She, her roommates and their neighbors are trying to adapt in the meantime.

Though they aren’t allowed to invite anyone over for a movie night (and certainly no parties, and Jones said she has not heard about anyone throwing any so far), the two groups of roommates have tried to arrange properly distanced hangouts off campus. They run errands at the same time or go on joint grocery runs, she said.

When she needs a stress reliever, Jones and her other roommate will go to skate in a nearby parking lot. She has roller skates, and her roommate rides a skateboard.

It’s also an opportunity for brief social interactions. Jones said she’s noticed how much more small greetings now mean both to her and her peers. In an isolating time, acknowledging fellow students passing by with a wave, a verbal hello, a compliment or even a brief conversation makes for small bright spots of human contact.

“I think people are really just kinda like desperate to meet new people and get into the college experience,” Jones said. “There’s an unspoken, ’We need this.’ ”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

