Students at Sonoma State University struggle with virus-altered college experience

Andrei Santiago-Gatica walked out of the library at Sonoma State University last week holding the hand of his girlfriend, Itzel Olmedo Robles. Santiago-Gatica, a freshman, is in his second month of classes on the Rohnert Park campus, where college life has been upended by the pandemic.

For starters, the locked buildings and largely empty campus are reminders that nothing close to a traditional experience is available to students this year. The silence that has settled over normally bustling corridors and packed classrooms is unsettling, Santiago-Gatica said.

“There’s not enough people to make it feel like there are people there,” he said.

Indeed, he is part of a smaller incoming class of just 921 freshmen ― down 39% from last fall ― and an overall smaller student body of 7,436 students taking nearly all classes this semester and next online. The shift to remote instruction has been an almost universal across the American college system, eliminating the kind of in-person events and gatherings that can spread coronavirus — but that also fuel university life and help students forge lifelong connections.

The change has fundamentally altered the college experience in jarring ways. At Sonoma State, the doors are locked and the room dark inside Charlie Brown’s Cafe, where students would normally grab coffee or a snack between classes.

For the 430 students living in campus housing this fall ― a fraction of the roughly 3,000 students that typically do so ― guests are banned, so study sessions or social hours involving anyone other than housemates are banned. And violators face consequences that could include being kicked out of university housing.

Like many incoming students, Santiago-Gatica, 18, has seen his college experience diminished. He remains at home in Hayward, an hour’s drive to the south, living with his parents and studying in his childhood bedroom.

“Once school closed and everything went online, it was just so different,” he said. “Sometimes I do forget that I’m in college because my life is kind of like the same as when I was in high school; I’m just taking different classes. That’s what it feels like.”

Even with the shift to online instruction across the California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, COVID-19 has sprung up on several campuses, including 180 confirmed cases among students and staff at Chico State and 819 cases at San Diego State University. Both schools switched their in-person classes online as cases ticked up.

Sonoma State so far has reported just three COVID-19 cases — one student and two staff members. The student recovered in a dorm set aside for isolation, one staff member is back to work and the other staff member is recovering without complications, said Robert Eyler, spokesman for the university.

“So far, so good,” Eyler said. “We’re all kind of waiting to see if we have anything go sideways, but four weeks in, we’re in good shape.”

Ryan Jasen-Henne, dean of students, said university and student leaders have worked together to transition many traditional events and meetings online. Fall rush for sororities and fraternities, for example, consisted of a series of Zoom events. Students participating in club sports are arranging coordinated workouts over Zoom, while the athletic fields near Beaujolais Village remain empty but for two red signs reading “FIELD CLOSED.”

“Even if we’re not together physically ... a lot of the same types of events and programming is happening for students,” Henne said.

Iris Vasquez, a transfer student from Mendocino College in Ukiah, said she briefly questioned whether she wanted to enroll at SSU under the online-only model, but with so little certainty about what the future holds, she decided to move forward.

“The reality is, I don’t know if things are going to get back to normal, or if this is the new normal,” she said.

She shares a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment with two roommates in Tuscany Village. Beyond that, she has spent time with few other students in her first few weeks on campus.

A Chicano and Latino studies major, Vasquez has attended some meetings of MEChA, the student union focused on empowering Chicano youth through cultural expression and academic success. Those meetings have all been held on Zoom.

But Vasquez doesn’t have any in-person classes. She is already in front of her laptop for nearly all of the hours that she’s in lecture or doing homework.

“It is weird,” she said. “If everything was normal ... you could be out (joining) clubs and groups and associations and student government, but right now everything’s closed. Even the dining halls.”