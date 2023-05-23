The first youth-centered program hosted by Sonoma County’s largest Latino leadership organization, Los Cien, featured a panel of students last week with a strong message.

They said there were far too many voices among their peers that were not being heard by school officials, parents and even the nearly 300 audience members Friday at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa.

“I’d like to start off by acknowledging that the student experience is very, very broad and complex and that not every experience is captured,” said Dulce Soto, a student panelist and program co-chair. “And for that I'm very sorry because so often certain voices were left out of conversations when they're essential.”

The Sonoma Valley High School sophomore co-chaired the student-designed “Youth Perspective” program Friday with Sofi Pardo, a Maria Carrillo High School senior and Los Cien intern.

Bailey Herbert, a Credo High School senior, moderated the student panel that included Pardo, Soto, Amy Cohen, an Analy High School senior, and Kevin Olvade Bernal, a 2022 Montgomery High School graduate.

The event was held with Sonoma County Office of Education and Santa Rosa City Schools.

The program, originally planned for later this year, was moved up to May, in the immediate aftermath of a Sonoma County’s first on-campus student slaying in March and a series of other incidents raising questions about student safety.

Students organizers worked with Los Cien to craft the two-hour program.

The student panelists touched on diversity, equity, inclusion — ideals often discussed but rarely given proper attention and follow-through, the students said.

Communication with students and acceptance of their differences are also areas where school leadership needs to improve, the students said.

“I want to specifically challenge anyone who is an administrator or board member or district official to think about what opportunities you have at your schools for student engagement. Do you have student councils? Do you have leadership classes or something else?” Cohen said.

“Then I want you to ask yourself, ‘Do any of those youth-led organizations actually have the power to do anything?’ And if the answer is no, I want you to ask why and how you can change that.”

The student panel coalesced with a call to action for the county Office of Education, school officials and fellow students.

They asked the education agency to create a council where youth can share ideas at school or with the community and are compensated for their time. Compensation would ease barriers to involvement for low-income students, they said.

They asked district officials, trustees and campus administrators to assure youth voices are highly involved in diversity, equity and inclusion discussions, alongside the wider community.

“I would say that diversity, equity and inclusion is essential because it's about the safety of your students. When your students don't feel safe, they don't learn,” Cohen said.

Panelists also urged their peers “to use Los Cien’s resources to discuss and engage” in student issues. The students also planned to lead another program next year where they could follow up on progress made.

Before the student panel began, Los Cien Executive Director Herman G. Hernandez admonished the audience of mostly adults.

“It’s not a time to criticize,” he said. “Today we ask you to listen to our youth without resistance.”

He also reminded attendees of the implicit power dynamics.

“We either prioritize the youth voice or we don’t. That simple. Many people in this room have the power to make elevating the youth voice a reality in your district and in your school.”

Well before the program’s end, about a quarter of the audience had filed out, a slight amid otherwise hearty support, including applause and cheers throughout the session.

Before the student panel, Jessica Progulske, data and engagement director at the Office of Education, and Alejandra Solis Perez, student liaison at the agency, presented results from the latest survey on students’ experience in Sonoma County.

Less than half of the nearly 39,000 participating students in grades three to 12 felt like they belonged in their school community, according to the survey administered by YouthTruth, a California-based nonprofit that gathers student and school data.

Only 30% of surveyed elementary students felt they were an important part of their school. Among middle schoolers, 41% felt they belonged, while among high schoolers, that share was 35%, the survey found.

An average of 37% of seventh to 12th graders agreed or strongly agreed with the statement: “I really feel like a part of my school’s community.”

There was a clear divide by gender. Among male respondents, 48% agreed or strongly agreed, while among female respondents 42% agreed or strongly agreed.

Those who self-described/identified their gender were at 32% and those identified themselves as nonbinary or gender-nonconforming were at 27%.

The presentation kept with a major theme throughout the meeting: inclusion.

“I also want to highlight that listening to students means all students, and not just the high achieving students …” Cohen said. “It means all students. It means students that aren’t engaged. It means asking why those students aren’t engaged and how we can fix that.”

