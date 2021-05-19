Students rally downtown against sexual assault, rape

Dozens of teens and young adults marched through downtown Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon to support victims of rape and sexual assault.

About 50 people — mostly from Santa Rosa and Sebastopol — gathered in Old Courthouse Square before marching several blocks carrying signs decrying rape and chanting messages like “No more violence, we won’t be silent” and “real men don’t rape.”

Santa Rosa resident Juliana Scuderi, 16, said she and a friend organized the rally after learning through social media last week that a teenage boy is accused of raping and sexually assaulting girls at a Sebastopol skate park. Sebastopol police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the allegations of sexual assault.

Discussion on social media led to dozens of girls saying they’d been raped or sexually harassed and the rally was organized to show support to victims and encourage them not to stay silent.

“A lot of girls shame themselves for what happened, and that’s not OK,” Scuderi said.

Tuesday’s rally was open to anyone who wanted to participate and Scuderi said she was happy with the turnout, adding that she didn’t know everyone and that it didn’t appear they were all from one city or school.

Among the participants was Santa Rosa resident Jennifer McKenzie, 50, who joined her 15-year-old daughter.

McKenzie lamented the group was protesting activity that she also fought against decades earlier, but is proud her daughter and other young people gathered for a worthy cause.

“I hope this shows this community has solidarity with protecting women against rape,” McKenzie said.

Organizers of Tuesday’s rally said their protest was unrelated to allegations of sexual assault by Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli. The mayor, who’s maintained his innocence and refused to resign, has been accused of sexual assault by at least seven women.

