Students, teachers in Sonoma County reflect on 1 year of distance learning, what’s next

Hannah Matteson wasn’t sure what to tell her students.

Matteson, who was a first grade teacher at Steele Lane Elementary School last spring, has led her classes through an array of school closures caused by wildfires, power shut-offs and poor air quality in recent years. But she wasn’t sure what to tell her charges as they left campus on March 13, 2020, for spring break.

Two days earlier, the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic. While only two cases had been detected in Sonoma County, educators throughout the county were already worried schools might not reopen after their annual weeklong break.

“I remember being in this weird place that Friday — what do we say to these kids? Do we say ’See you next Monday?’ or ’We love you and we‘ll see you soon?’ In that moment, because I didn’t know what to say, I knew that this was different,” Matteson recalled.

It was indeed different. The following morning Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura alerted staff and students in the 15,700-student district that school would not resume in-person when spring break concluded. Students would learn from home, via a computer and paper worksheets, as teachers worked to communicate lessons remotely.

The phrase “distance learning,” and the reality it brought with it, was born.

Overnight, families scrambled to make arrangements for younger students who were suddenly at home all day. Some parents were unable to work and others considered “essential” went to work every day, some worrying about their own health and the health of those they lived with. And still more were forced to work from home and were confronted by the competing the demands of careers, caregiving and educating. Teachers accustomed to white boards and worksheets were suddenly forced to manage video links and sometimes spotty Wi-Fi service.

And as the months wore on, the number of kids with failing grades skyrocketed. More than 7 out of 10 Sonoma County teens who participated in a national wellness study reported anxiety about their futures. Educators, many forced to learn an entirely new way of delivering curriculum without the human connection that drew them to teaching in the first place, expressed increasing concern about the safety of returning to the classroom. At the same time, increasingly desperate parents demanded schools be reopened.

The year has been extraordinary. The long term implications may be more so, according to Steve Herrington, superintendent of the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Not only will students have a massive amount of learning loss that started with the deadly Tubbs fire in 2017, but many are suffering from emotional trauma. Still more are likely to have social-emotional issues that will manifest as they rejoin classrooms and social structures. SCOE has hired eight mental health providers to help students and staff deal with cumulative stress, he said.

“Think about all the challenges that each school has had to face, that each teacher has had to face,” he said. “I think there is a high level of stress.”

And that will take empathy going forward.

"It’s not an us versus them situation, it’s a ’We,’“ he said. ”It’s got to be all ’We.’“

‘You have to laugh’

Matteson, who now teaches kindergarten at Hidden Valley Elementary, says for many of her students, distance learning is the only kind of school they know.

“My kids love school. They may not have any clue what real school is like, but they love school,” she said, noting it’s called “Zoom school” among her pupils.

But some parts are hard. Some lessons crucial to kindergarten are difficult to convey through a screen.

“It’s a lot less hands on. Part of the magic of kindergarten is we are writing in sand, we are writing in shaving cream, we are writing letters on the board,” she said. "Or playing games with a partner where you are socializing and it’s ’I see how that person did it so I can do it too.’“

Matteson said in some ways she is learning right along with her kids, so she can show them how to handle it when things don’t go as planned, when things go wrong, when what she expected to happen just doesn’t. And those are important lessons, too.

“We say ’Who is perfect? Nobody. Who makes mistakes? Everybody. And I sometimes add, ’Usually Ms. Matteson,’” she said. “Pretty much the only thing you can do is cry or laugh, but you have 23 kids sitting there so you have to laugh.”

‘It’s 100% easier to hide’

Showing that vulnerability — that things are new and difficult and sometimes a struggle — is key at this time, said Kelly Mace, a counselor at Healdsburg High School.