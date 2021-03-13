Subscribe

Students, teachers in Sonoma County reflect on 1 year of distance learning, what’s next

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 12, 2021, 6:56PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Hannah Matteson wasn’t sure what to tell her students.

Matteson, who was a first grade teacher at Steele Lane Elementary School last spring, has led her classes through an array of school closures caused by wildfires, power shut-offs and poor air quality in recent years. But she wasn’t sure what to tell her charges as they left campus on March 13, 2020, for spring break.

Two days earlier, the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic. While only two cases had been detected in Sonoma County, educators throughout the county were already worried schools might not reopen after their annual weeklong break.

“I remember being in this weird place that Friday — what do we say to these kids? Do we say ’See you next Monday?’ or ’We love you and we‘ll see you soon?’ In that moment, because I didn’t know what to say, I knew that this was different,” Matteson recalled.

It was indeed different. The following morning Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura alerted staff and students in the 15,700-student district that school would not resume in-person when spring break concluded. Students would learn from home, via a computer and paper worksheets, as teachers worked to communicate lessons remotely.

The phrase “distance learning,” and the reality it brought with it, was born.

Overnight, families scrambled to make arrangements for younger students who were suddenly at home all day. Some parents were unable to work and others considered “essential” went to work every day, some worrying about their own health and the health of those they lived with. And still more were forced to work from home and were confronted by the competing the demands of careers, caregiving and educating. Teachers accustomed to white boards and worksheets were suddenly forced to manage video links and sometimes spotty Wi-Fi service.

And as the months wore on, the number of kids with failing grades skyrocketed. More than 7 out of 10 Sonoma County teens who participated in a national wellness study reported anxiety about their futures. Educators, many forced to learn an entirely new way of delivering curriculum without the human connection that drew them to teaching in the first place, expressed increasing concern about the safety of returning to the classroom. At the same time, increasingly desperate parents demanded schools be reopened.

The year has been extraordinary. The long term implications may be more so, according to Steve Herrington, superintendent of the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Not only will students have a massive amount of learning loss that started with the deadly Tubbs fire in 2017, but many are suffering from emotional trauma. Still more are likely to have social-emotional issues that will manifest as they rejoin classrooms and social structures. SCOE has hired eight mental health providers to help students and staff deal with cumulative stress, he said.

“Think about all the challenges that each school has had to face, that each teacher has had to face,” he said. “I think there is a high level of stress.”

And that will take empathy going forward.

"It’s not an us versus them situation, it’s a ’We,’“ he said. ”It’s got to be all ’We.’“

‘You have to laugh’

Matteson, who now teaches kindergarten at Hidden Valley Elementary, says for many of her students, distance learning is the only kind of school they know.

“My kids love school. They may not have any clue what real school is like, but they love school,” she said, noting it’s called “Zoom school” among her pupils.

But some parts are hard. Some lessons crucial to kindergarten are difficult to convey through a screen.

“It’s a lot less hands on. Part of the magic of kindergarten is we are writing in sand, we are writing in shaving cream, we are writing letters on the board,” she said. "Or playing games with a partner where you are socializing and it’s ’I see how that person did it so I can do it too.’“

Matteson said in some ways she is learning right along with her kids, so she can show them how to handle it when things don’t go as planned, when things go wrong, when what she expected to happen just doesn’t. And those are important lessons, too.

“We say ’Who is perfect? Nobody. Who makes mistakes? Everybody. And I sometimes add, ’Usually Ms. Matteson,’” she said. “Pretty much the only thing you can do is cry or laugh, but you have 23 kids sitting there so you have to laugh.”

‘It’s 100% easier to hide’

Showing that vulnerability — that things are new and difficult and sometimes a struggle — is key at this time, said Kelly Mace, a counselor at Healdsburg High School.

That goes for students, teachers and parents, she said.

“That is where we get some of our best information, from our families,” she said. “Parents reaching out to us, grandparents reaching out to us, ’This is what I’m struggling with, help.’”

For Mace the struggle is sometimes simply finding the students who are wrestling with difficulties that aren’t always readily apparent — especially in distance learning.

“You can’t see the student in the same way, you can’t just walk over to their class and talk to them in the same way,” she said. “It is 100% easier to hide. Which is what keeps all of us up at night — that kid that you missed.”

Mace said she recently came across a student whose attendance has dropped off.

“We are just now finding out that they are taking care of their siblings and that is why they are struggling to get to class,” she said. “It’s amazing what students are able to do, but that’s not your job. Your job is to be a kid and learn.”

Kids are missing those connections — the exchanges in the hallways between classes with peers, the time spent eating lunch together, joining clubs, participating in sports and band and theater. All of those are losses keenly felt by so many students.

“It’s important that people know that the academic learning is key and that is super important. Obviously we want kids to learn geometry, but there is the social-emotional piece that is also important,” she said.

‘They are just wiped out’

The pandemic and ensuing 12-month stretch of learning from home has forced Andrea Faivre of Windsor’s three kids to join new school communities almost entirely virtually. Her oldest son is a freshman at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, so he hasn’t had the traditional orientation to ninth grade. And her twins are in seventh — again, new school, new format, new class load — all online.

“I felt for them,” she said. “A whole new middle school, new teachers, new everything, new program. It’s a whole new world for them. It was ’Where do I go to look for my homework?’”

And one, distracted by the information pouring in, got behind. Normally a top student, her grades fell off sharply. Faivre said that she, too, “missed the cues.”

And the amount of screen time — a key component in distance learning — is not easy to regulate.

“Now we are demanding that they sit in front the computer and it’s Zoom and there are 12 pictures of other things going on and they are supposed to only focus on their teacher? It’s a lot for your brain to take in,” Faivre said. “It’s Zoom fatigue. I see my kids at the end of the day and they are just wiped out.”

But there have been positives. There are more board games being played, there are puzzles being put together.

“Is it going to be the same level as if they were in school? I don’t think so, but I think we are going to be OK,” she said.

‘It’s not as easy as it looks’

For Santa Rosa High sophomore Wyatt Drawsky, there are little frustrations that come with distance learning. Simple things, like showing his work in math, can now become headaches.

“My computer was really bad, the computer video quality is terrible, so when I’m turning in an assignment he says ’Oh I can’t make out No. 12,’ and I can’t really do anything about that, that’s what I’ve been given,” he said.

And for all of the jokes and perceived lack of demands on students in distance learning, it’s not a walk in the park, Drawsky said.

“It’s not as easy at it looks,” he said. “Anyone can go on the screen and sit there but you have to give your attention to it. You can’t just sit there. You have to absorb it.”

Students used to learning one way, asking questions one way, engaging with classmates one way, have all had to not only master new material all year long, but master a new way of learning and responding. Sometimes it feels like a lot, Drawsky said

“It’s not as easy as I thought it would be,” he said.

‘It’s not like school used to be’

When Santa Rosa City Schools announced plans to be ready to return its nearly 5,000 elementary students to campuses by March 1 and then reset that date to April 1, Laura Boschen-Robinson was leery of banking on it.

“There is a part of me that is afraid to get too excited,“ she said.

A year ago, when this all began, Boschen-Robinson told herself and her kids — a fourth and sixth grader — that this could be an adventure they’d figure out together. But it became less so after a while. Her kids missed seeing their teachers in person, missed hanging out with friends, missed their sports teams and their life before March 13, 2020.

And as the months dragged on, her sixth grade son was less engaged in school. There have been a lot of pep talks.

“I said, ’Don’t beat yourself up. I get this is hard and it’s not like school used to be, but we can’t just give up on school. That is your job — to learn,’” she said.

She believes kids will be able to make up the well-documented academic loss, but there is worry that kids who once loved school will no longer and the kids who were already feeling disconnected will just feel more so, even when they get back to campus.

But she’s trying to find the silver linings, just as she asks her kids to do.

“It’s appreciating all the amazing gifts and abilities and opportunities that we have had in the past and hopefully we can have going forward. This year has showed us that it can be lost in an instant,” she said. “I think it helps them feel less entitled to that stuff. Now they are just hopeful for the littlest things. They are so excited just to get to go somewhere.”

‘What is the challenge we are going to have to deal with now?’

Terra Hazen has been busier than ever this year. A teacher librarian at Petaluma Junior High, her job has long been to help teachers and students both access information and use technology. When distance learning started with no notice, her skills were in high demand.

In the early days, the questions were basic: How do I send out Zoom invitations? How do I share my screen?

But those questions have evolved. And that fear of technology that some have? It’s disappearing. And teachers are asking for more advanced advice.

“Now it’s, ’OK, this project I did before the pandemic, how can I do it now?’” she said. “I would say in general I’m just so impressed with our staff and the amount of their own time they are spending figuring it out and testing things on each other.”

Like others, Hazen saw that personal connections are harder to make via a computer screen. So she launched a full-fledged club push on campus, recruiting other teachers to be advisers. She is adviser for three.

And she did a similar thing for staff. Zoom-based bingo nights, trivia nights and one social hour with a “Guess Who?” theme in which colleagues had to guess which piece of trivia matched which member of the staff.

“It’s one night where we are together, laughing, being with each other without it being, ’What now? What is the challenge we are going to have to deal with now?’” she said. “I think teachers are yearning for that sense of normal. A lot of the things that we do to de-stress are gone as well.”

‘Music has uplifted their spirit and their day’

Dana Alexander has taught instrumental and choral music for 26 years. Her job is not only to teach kids to play and sing, but to teach them to do it together.

Last spring, overnight, she was no longer looking at students arranged on risers according to vocal range. Her students’ faces were in tiny boxes on screens and their voices affected by video communication.

“If you ask any kid I teach, we will all say this is not the way we want to be doing chorus. But I would also say that for what it is, the year has been successful. Part of that is just due to the fact that had this happened 10 years ago, there would be no way,” she said.

Alexander has embraced technology. When she started teaching, smartphones didn’t exist. Now they are crucial to how she asks students to deliver their musical performances. She learned Garage Band, then Logic Pro. She watched countless YouTube tutorials. Choral directing morphed into choral editing. For concerts — yes, they hold concerts — students sing into their phones and Alexander edits their voices together. The goal? To make it sound as if her students are standing shoulder to shoulder.

“When you all start singing together, the power of that gives you courage and the strength that you hear in the voices around you gives you courage,” she said.

“I’m not going to gloss it over and say it’s been perfect and it’s fabulous. It’s not what it should be. They have had to sing at home,” she said. “At the same time, I think music has uplifted their spirit and their day. It was needed more than ever.”

For the program’s fall concert, among the performances was a song from the Broadway play “Dear Evan Hansen,” called “You Will Be Found.” The Chamber Singers were to have sung that song at a performance last spring at Carnegie Hall in New York. That trip, of course, was canceled.

To hear the students sing the words from their individual squares on a screen as images of past concerts, performances and rehearsals appear showing students hugging, teachers standing side by side, and not a mask in sight to hide a smile, is to feel both the loss of the last year but also the need for togetherness.

Alexander kept the song, and its lyrics, on the fall program intentionally.

“Have you ever felt like nobody was there? Have you felt forgotten in the middle of nowhere? Have you ever felt like you could disappear, like you could fall and no one would hear? …

“Even when the dark comes crashing through, you will be found. When you need someone to carry you, you will be found. You will be found.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette