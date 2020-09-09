Studies show wildfire smoke linked to spike in asthma, strokes and heart attacks

Smoke from the August Lightning Complex fires that ravaged Northern California led to hazardous air quality levels across much of the state and sent plumes of smoke as far as 1,500 miles away in Kansas.

As a new wave of blazes hits the state this week, after record breaking temperatures over the weekend, a series of studies reveals the damaging effect of forest fire smoke on residents' health, even when located hundreds of miles from the burn zones.

The Guardian reports that California wildfire smoke drifting over the country this summer is leading to an uptick in ailments from asthma and strokes to heart attacks and kidney problems, all while the country wrestles with the coronavirus pandemic.

A study by the University of British Columbia published in June reveals that within an hour of fire smoke hitting Vancouver, the number of ambulance calls for asthma, chronic lung disease and cardiac events spiked 10%.

Another study on the health effects of bushfires in Australia showed that 417 extra deaths occurred during 19 weeks of smoky air, and reported 3,100 more hospital admissions for respiratory and cardiac ailments and 1,300 extra emergency room visits for asthma.

The CDC states that "wildfire smoke can make anyone sick. Even someone who is healthy can get sick if there is enough smoke in the air. Breathing in smoke can have immediate health effects."

The health institute lists chest pain, asthma attacks and stinging eyes among the possible effects, and advises staying indoors and the use of air filters to minimize the risk. The harm is only exacerbated by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with evacuation centers potentially becoming hotspots for disease spread.

Dr. Mary Prunicki, an allergy and asthma expert at Stanford, told the Guardian that "pollution, in general, is going to make your immune system less healthy and its responses more chaotic. It requires a healthy immune system to fight infections like COVID-19. And, if your immune system isn't working as well, it puts you at greater risk."

The American Lung Association states that "wildfire smoke can be extremely harmful to the lungs, especially for children, older adults and those with asthma, COPD and bronchitis or a chronic heart disease or diabetes."

The source of the majority of lung damage from forest fire smoke is known as PM2.5, which refers to particles that have diameter less than 2.5 micrometers (around 100 times thinner than a human hair). The association says that the particles are so small that they enter and lodge deep in the lungs.

Studies in California found that children who breathed the smoky air during wildfires experienced more coughing, wheezing, bronchitis, colds, and were more likely to have to go to the doctor or to the hospital for respiratory causes, especially from asthma.

A secondary threat for those closer to the blazes can come from the presence of carbon monoxide from wildfire smoke. The colorless, odorless gas emitted during the smoldering stages of a fire, when inhaled, can "reduce oxygen delivery to the body's organs and tissues and can lead to headaches, nausea, dizziness and, in high concentrations, premature death," per the American Lung Association.

The PM2.5 level is used in part to measure the Air Quality Index, which reached a staggering 449 in Bishop, Calif., on Sunday following the Creek Fire.

To find the current and forecasted AQI for PM2.5, go to the Environmental Protection Agency's website www.AirNow.gov and enter your location.

Find advice on how to prepare and mitigate smoke inhalation harm on the CDC site.

Andrew Chamings is an editor at SFGATE. Email: Andrew.Chamings@sfgate.com -- Twitter: @AndrewChamings