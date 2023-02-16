Study: Santa Rosa sees increase in million-dollar homes, still sees lack of inventory
The number of million-dollar homes is increasing in Santa Rosa, according to a new study from Today’s Homeowner, an Alabama-based home improvement program that specializes in home improvement advice.
The study looked at trends for already existing million-dollar homes across the country over the past several years and found that, since 2015, the number of homes that cost at least $1 million have almost doubled.
Santa Rosa is not immune to this growth.
Santa Rosa is one of the top 50 cities where million-dollar homes are becoming more prevalent. The latest data shows there were 3,647 million-dollar homes in Santa Rosa as of 2021, a 5% increase since 2015, when there were just 1,524 million-dollar homes, according to the study.
Today’s Homeowner spokesperson Hailey Neff said Santa Rosa is quickly becoming a hot spot for expensive homes — and the market for purchasing one is competitive.
The reason, she added, could be due to rising home prices.
“Our data shows that 12% of people in Santa Rosa could theoretically afford to live in a million-dollar home but, unfortunately, there’s less than 10% of them (million-dollar homes),” Neff said.
“It’s almost like there’s a shortage of them in Santa Rosa, which is a testament to it (the city) being a really desirable place to live.”
California was ranked as the state with the most million-dollar homes in the country, with Hawaii not too far behind.
“California is also the fastest growing state for million-dollar homes,” Neff said. “There are some housing affordability issues going on in other parts of the state but there was a whopping 11.32% increase in million-dollar homes from 2015 to 2021.”
Neff said based on the data, Santa Rosa will continue to be a prime location for these types of homes, making it a desirable place to live — for those able to afford them.
