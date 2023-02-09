Rancho Cotate High School officials said their jaws dropped when they received a photo from NASA last week.

It was a shot of their school’s furry mascot, a stuffed cougar, floating in space at the International Space Station, along with a little red piece of paper with names of 2019 student body leaders.

Petaluma-born astronaut Nicole Mann, a Rancho Cotate High School graduate, received the stuffed animal along with other school gear from students in 2019.

Mann made history in October as the first Native American woman to launch into space.

Rancho Cotate High School Interim Principal Heather Ramme said it was a complete surprise.

“It’s incredible,” Ramme said. “She actually received it, took it to space, took a photo of it, and sent it to us and said ‘excited to talk to you.’”

Mann sent the photo days ahead of a live Q&A with Rancho Cotate students, which was supposed to take place last week, but was rescheduled to 10:25 a.m. Thursday.

To watch the livestream go to bit.ly/3YDfGed

