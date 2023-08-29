Stunned Sonoma County Fair asked him to drop the word 'midget' from the wrestling show. Then this happened

Eight-year-old Willow Lopez stood on tiptoe, her chin hooked over the 4-foot steel fence and her heart doing atomic drops as the aging wrestler climbed into the ring at the Sonoma County Fair.

"He kind of looks like a tiny version of the Rock," gushed the elementary schooler, referring to bald, buff actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Willow had dragged an entourage from El Sobrante, an east San Francisco Bay suburb 60 miles from the fairgrounds, to see the contentious bout.

"It's cool and fun seeing them get beat up."

Willow and her retinue were among hundreds of spectators who turned out to cheer the Midget Wrestling Warriors, a troupe of short-statured performers whose opening-day showcase drew fiery condemnation from California's tightknit dwarf community and disability rights groups.

Critics say midget wrestling is an exploitative and dangerous spectacle that fuels public harassment and glorifies a derogatory slur.

Promoter Daniel DiLucchio says he doesn't care. He is 4 feet 1 and pushing 50. But his "babyface" wrestling persona, Short Sleeve Sampson, is a pugnacious underdog whose fortunes have only brightened as his warriors' nom de guerre has grown taboo.

"What's going on, Sonoma County!" the wrestler yelled into the microphone, his gravely voice echoing over the Santa Rosa exhibition hall, where it mingled with shrieks of delight from fairgoers riding the Wave and the Scrambler.

He took a lap around the mat, hyping up the sold-out crowd — 200-some seats ringed by a crush of spectators three bodies deep.

Controversy has dogged DiLucchio across the country, from Indiana to Inyo County. But it has been fiendishly persistent here in Sonoma County, a region that is aesthetically rural and economically suburban, but politically more akin to liberal San Francisco.

Under mounting public pressure, the Sonoma County Fair Board had asked him to drop the word "midget" from the event billing, rebranding the match "Short Sleeve Sampson's Wrestling Warriors."

But as he paced the ring in the golden light of late afternoon, the promoter was defiant.

"You know, I gotta be honest with you, Scotty. I'm very honored, I'm very flattered. But it just doesn't seem right," DiLucchio said to his MC, Scotty Sweatervest.

"Something sounds a little off about that," Sweatervest agreed.

"I mean, wrestling warriors. Wrestling warriors ... ." Suddenly, the showman peeled off his striped shirt, revealing a fresh white T with the troupe's name emblazoned in fluorescent yellow and blue.

"Let's be honest, Scotty. [It's] the Midget Wrestling Warriors!"

The crowd roared in approval. But DiLucchio wasn't done.

"I just want to say one thing to each and every one of you guys," DiLucchio continued, the massive speakers reverberating as he yelled to be heard over the crowd. "It's! Midget! Time!"

::

Sonoma County is home to California's richest vineyards, its oldest operating NASCAR racetrack, its premier LGBTQ+ campgrounds and the redwood-shaded party palaces of the Silicon Valley elite. Its politics are electric blue.

So many locals were stunned when the fair decided to showcase midget wrestling — a spectacle more familiar to Appalachian sports bars and Great Plains motorcycle rallies than a proper West Coast county fair— for the second year in a row.

"I was so shocked that this was happening in Sonoma County," said activst Olivia Glaubiger, 23, who touched off the campaign to cancel the match. "As someone who grew up here, it's hard to swallow."

But it's more than just politics that put the two at odds: The Bay Area is the birthplace of the disability rights movement and home to one of the largest dwarf populations in the country.

"It's incredibly scary to think the same fair where I'm riding the Twister or the Ferris wheel, there's a crowd yelling, 'More M-words, more M-words!'" said the advocate, who also has dwarfism. "Why would someone not think I'm part of that?"

Spectators were broadly aware of the controversy. But their takes on it varied, from contrarian delight to wide-eyed curiosity.

"My friends are like, 'It's so not PC,'" said Willow's mother, Luan Huynh, a policy consultant for the California Senate Office of Research.

"For some people, there is that Oompa-Loompa element," she said, referring to the little people who toiled in Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory from the Roald Dahl children's classic. "But we personally don't know people who are smaller. It is a representation, as opposed to no representation at all.

Liz Corroll of Petaluma said she too hoped the match would broaden her children's horizons.

"It's a fun experience to introduce the kids to and also to get them exposed to [people] who don't look the same," the mother of three said. "It's teaching them."