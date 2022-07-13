Stunning spread of BA.5 subvariant shows why this California COVID wave is different

LOS ANGELES — With California suffering through another intense coronavirus wave, the stunning proliferation of the BA.5 subvariant is becoming a growing focus of scientific scrutiny, with experts saying it may replicate itself far more effectively than earlier versions of omicron.

Compared to its ancestors, the latest omicron subvariant, BA.5, may have an enhanced ability to create a large number of copies of the coronavirus once it gets into human cells, a possible contributing factor for why this summer’s omicron wave has been problematic.

BA.5, which in the estimation of federal health officials is currently the dominant version of the coronavirus nationwide, is arguably combining aspects of last summer’s delta variant with older versions of the highly contagious omicron family, said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla.

“You may remember the term ‘deltacron’ prematurely used many months ago in the pandemic. But the ability to infect cells for BA.5 is more akin to delta than the previous omicron family of variants,” Topol wrote in a blog post.

In many ways, this wave of the pandemic has felt different from other omicron waves earlier this year. Health experts say the behavior of the ultra-contagious strain shows the need for prudent precautions.

Citing a preprint report out of Australia, Topol referred to data in a lab study that suggested BA.5 was found to produce far more copies of the coronavirus when compared with an earlier omicron subvariant, BA.2.

“There are more copies of the virus because BA.5 has far better ability to get into cells … which may help explain why this version of the virus has caused a lot of trouble, more than other omicron subvariants,” Topol wrote in his post.

If BA.5 retains its position as the main dominant variant for a while, that could eventually stabilize the situation in California and eventually point to a situation where there will finally be a downturn in cases, said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious-diseases expert at UC San Francisco.

But a possible wrench in that scenario is the emergence of yet another omicron subvariant, BA.2.75, which has raised concerns in India.

“And I know, it’s super discouraging,” Chin-Hong said. Still, he said, there are ways to live life while taking steps to reduce risk.

Common steps public health officials recommend include staying up to date on vaccinations and boosters, testing before attending gatherings or events, and wearing masks when in indoor or crowded public settings.

Separately, BA.5 seems to be doubling down on earlier omicron traits of “immune escape,” the ability of the virus to escape the human body’s immune response induced by vaccinations or previous infection.

From early March through early May, California reported about 2,300 weekly reinfections. By mid-May to mid-June, the state reported about 10,400 weekly reinfections — around the time BA.5 and another closely related subvariant, BA.4, started to circulate widely.

The first omicron subvariant, BA.1, which spread quickly in the U.S. after Thanksgiving, already had dozens of mutations that made it harder for our immune systems to recognize it.

“So what’s now happened is that, with BA.5, it has superimposed mutations on top of BA.1 that make it even more difficult for our immune system to recognize,” Topol said.

Also troublesome were initial data in the Australian study suggesting a reduction in effectiveness of Evusheld, a monoclonal antibody, against BA.5.

“So that’s another feature of immune escape, is that our monoclonal antibodies don’t work as well,” Topol said.

The question of whether BA.5 leads to more severe illness in humans has not been settled.

Data out of South Africa suggest that BA.5 hasn’t changed the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of omicron, Chin-Hong said.

Coronavirus case rates have remained at persistently high levels statewide for months, infecting significant numbers of people and snarling business operations .Increasingly, more coronavirus-positive patients are being seen in the hospital.

Over the weeklong period ending Thursday, California reported an average of more than 15,500 new coronavirus cases per day. On a per capita basis, that’s about 278 cases a week for every 100,000 residents. That’s down about 12% compared with the previous week, but officials and experts say the apparent dip could partly be the result of data interruptions over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Los Angeles County’s coronavirus case rate has been relatively stable for the last week but remains high, at about 5,400 cases a day. On a per capita basis, that’s 373 coronavirus cases a week for every 100,000 residents.