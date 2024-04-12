As Petaluma’s sole Catholic high school continues its move toward independence, incoming leadership at St. Vincent de Paul College Prep has announced Mike Casper will be its next principal.

Casper, a decades-long Petaluma resident, has served numerous leadership posts in Marin County public schools, most notably as the assistant principal at San Marin High School for 16 years and principal at San Jose Middle School for two years.

He is currently the extended learning opportunities coordinator for Novato Unified School District.

Casper replaces interim principal Tony Greco.

