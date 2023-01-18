Drier weather is on the way to the North Bay, but first residents should expect a final round of rain Wednesday, followed by subfreezing temperatures and king tides along the shore, the National Weather Service said.

A cold front is set to swoop into the North Bay starting Wednesday afternoon, bringing about ⅒ to ¼ of an inch of rain around Santa Rosa and up to ½ of an inch along Sonoma County’s coastal mountains, according to Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

It is true - drier weather is on the way! But first, a cold front will quickly move thru Wed afternoon into Thurs morning, bringing another round of light rain. In addition, colder overnight temps expected thru the weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WrQHVWjBgL — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 17, 2023

The storm is expected to move out of the North Bay just before midnight.

“It’s a pretty fast-moving system,” Lorber said.

After the storm passes Wednesday night, the area is not expected to see rain until at least the middle of next week.

Though Lorber said he doesn’t anticipate the storm will have a big impact on the North Bay, because creeks and rivers are already elevated, the rain could still create some flooding hazards.

“There hasn’t been much time for the waterways to recede,” he said. “That compounded with all of the rainfall from the past few weeks creates some minor flooding concerns and possible slides.”

But the storm also will bring colder conditions, with Wednesday and Thursday morning temperatures expected in the lower to upper 30s in the Sonoma County valleys and 33 degrees Thursday morning in Santa Rosa. Then, freezing to subfreezing conditions are expected Friday and Saturday morning, with some of the coldest valley locations dropping to the upper 20s, Lorber said.

Individuals experiencing homelessness will be most vulnerable during the next several mornings and nights, Lorber said, when the cold, rain and possible coastal flooding could create hazardous conditions.

“Extra precautions should be taken, if possible,” he said, adding that outreach should be extended to people without adequate shelter in the next few days.

The weather service also reminded people in social media posts to protect the four P’s during the upcoming colder weather: people, pets plants and pipes.

The weather service also issued a coastal flood warning for portions of the Bay Area due to the approaching king tides that are expected to peak Saturday morning.

The advisory extends to many areas in Sonoma County, including the Sonoma coast, Santa Rosa and Cloverdale.

Depending on the shape of the beach, the tide could rise to 1 to 2 feet above normal at locations across the Bay Area.

Much colder temps this week with many areas dropping into the 30s at night. Be sure to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! Minor coastal flooding also a concern into the weekend with heavy runoff from recent rains combining with higher tides. #cawx pic.twitter.com/oI16z1Wnof — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 17, 2023

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.