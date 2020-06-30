Submit your North Bay Business

Subscribe

Dear Business Owners,

We know we're in a very trying time for North Bay businesses. So, to help out, Sonoma Media Investments is offering a new, free service for local businesses and our readers.

To better inform the public about the status of your businesses, we've built a live database with who is operating and in what capacity. For instance, are you a restaurant offering curbside pickup or delivery? Are you a retailer who is selling gift cards on your website, for use when things normalize? Are you a winery who can still ship wine? If so, we want our readers to know about it.

We know our readers are all about Local Matters and would prefer to shop locally when given the chance. We hope you take a few minutes to fill out the form, so we can get the word out.

If you have any questions or issues with the form, reach out jose.delcastillo@pressdemocrat.com.

Jos?C. del Castillo
Chief Digital Dude
Sonoma Media Investments
The Press Democrat
