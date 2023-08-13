More information can be found at the Sonoma County Office of Education website .

Candidates should then plan to attend a substitute orientation. They are held virtually via Zoom throughout the year to explain the application process and outline requirements necessary for substitute teaching in Sonoma County. Attendance at a substitute orientation is mandatory for individuals seeking substitute teaching positions. An application packet is subsequently provided to attendees.

• All other requirements will be discussed at a substitute orientation.

• Current enrollment in a regionally accredited four-year California college or university, completion of a minimum of 90 units of coursework from a regionally accredited four-year college or university, and satisfaction of the Basic Skills Requirement.

• Hold a valid California credential based on a bachelor's degree and the Basic Skills Requirement or a substitute teaching permit. (As of Jan. 1, the Basic Skills Requirement is temporarily waived when applying for a 30-Day Substitute Teaching Permit until July 1, 2024. However, applicants can still apply for the permit providing satisfaction of the requirement if they wish to do so.)

First, candidates should make sure that they are eligible based on the criteria below before moving forward.

The Sonoma County Office of Education provides the following first steps for anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher.

To attract a larger and stronger pool of substitute teachers, the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to raise their pay by up to 32% in the 2023-24 academic year.

At their board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10, trustees approved a staff proposal to raise the rates (see sidebar), which include a daily rate of $250 to retired teachers who serve as substitutes, $215 to other full-day substitutes and $147 to half-day subs.

Long-term subs — those who serve in an assignment for 20 or more consecutive days — will be paid a daily rate of $307 for full-day work and $153 for half-day work.

“Having long-term subs that are committed provides familiar faces to students, and is really important,” said Trustee Celeste Winders at the board meeting. “You’re not getting a substitute who is a stranger: You’re getting a substitute that you know and are excited to see. That goes a long way for our students’ engagement … especially with the social-emotional needs of our students, coming out of COVID.”

All the rates are 32% higher than those paid during most of the 2022-23 school year, except for the 21% increase for full-day substitutes who are not retired teachers.

During the 2023-24 academic year, the increases are expected to raise district expenses by $400,000, but the district estimates that it will save more than $200,000 by decreasing the amount of compensatory time paid to teachers covering classes. So, the estimated total increase is expected to be around $200,000.

The increases are intended to make Sonoma Valley Unified School District more competitive with neighboring districts in attracting subs — especially those that live outside of the Sonoma Valley area.

Trustee Troy Knox emphasized that having more substitutes available to teach classes will open more options for teachers.

“Opportunities are lost when a teacher needs to do something that is professional development related and there is not an available sub pool,” he said.

For most of the 2022-23 school year, the school district’s rates were $170 for full-day substitutes, $100 for half-day subs, $209 for long-term, full-day subs and $105 for long-term, half-day subs.

This was lower than the sub pay offered by all the nearby major school districts, which increased their rates after the number of full-time teachers dwindled during the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby increasing demand for subs, particularly long-term subs.

Substitute teacher pay The Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees voted on Aug. 10 to increase the pay of substitute teacher rates for the 2023-24 school year. 2022-23* 2023-24 Retired Teachers Full-Day N/A $250 Regular Full-Day $170 $215 Half-Day $100 $147 Full-Day Long Term $209 $307 Half-Day Long Term $105 $153 *These pay rates were temporarily raised in the spring of 2022-23, but substitute pay was scheduled to return to these rates before the board of trustees voted to increase them.

Santa Rosa City Schools, Petaluma City Schools, Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, Novato Unified School District, Roseland Public Schools, Calistoga Joint Unified School District and Napa Valley Unified School District increased their rates by $200 to $300 per day for full-time subs.

In March 2022, 63 of 426 (14%) of the district’s substitute positions were unfilled, and by May 2022 this grew to 174 of 590 jobs (29%). Vacancies were filled partly by school principals, teachers during their designated prep periods and certificated district administrators.

“I think a big piece in this (proposal) is that last year, a lot of teachers lost their prep in order to cover classes, and that is a great detriment to students,” Winders said. “Prep periods aren’t really an optional thing. They are necessary to teach our children appropriately.”

During her presentation about the salary increases, Kristen Ugrin, Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s director of human resources, said that the district was averaging 23 certificated vacancies per day in January 2023.

“We experienced a struggle to attract substitutes who live outside Sonoma Valley,” she said. “We compete for substitutes with districts in three counties — Napa, Sonoma and Marin.”

This situation improved when the district temporarily began paying long-term, full-time subs $209 if they committed to serving for 60 days.

At its March 9 board meeting, trustees unanimously approved increases of $250 per day for full-time subs, $147 for half-day subs, $307 for long-term, full-day subs and $153 for long-term, half-day subs the remainder of the 2022-23 academic year. The pay increases were estimated to cost the district $132,821.

“After we increased the pay, we were able to recruit 21 from March to June where before we were able to recruit 19 subs recruited from July 2022 to February 2023,” Ugrin said.

Those pay hikes were only approved through June 30, however, meaning rates were set to drop again if the board didn’t take action on Thursday.

The Sonoma County Unified School District has attempted to recruit substitute teachers at job fairs, through local radio and print ads, and marketing though ParentSquare and weekly newsletters. See the sidebar for information about becoming a substitute.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.