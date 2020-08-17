Such sweet sorrow: move-in day at Sonoma State comes with heightened anxiety

Matt Stineman strode from the parking lot at Sonoma State University to the east end of Alsace Hall, a cardboard box perched on his left shoulder.

The morning’s thundershowers had given way to muggy, overcast conditions and Stineman, the father of incoming freshman Abigail Stineman, had long since perspired through his shirt.

How many round trips had he made to his daughter’s second-floor suite on this, the third and final day of the school’s move-in weekend?

“Probably 15,” Stineman said, with a smile. Did the dorm have an elevator?

“I wish.”

He also wishes — along with Abigail and the roughly 450 other students settling into their new Sonoma State digs over the weekend — the coronavirus had left this late-summer rite of passage alone. Being dropped off at college by one’s parents is exciting and scary enough during ordinary times.

But in the midst of a pandemic, move-in day took on added elements of uncertainty and anxiety. While saying goodbye, students and parents tended to linger a bit longer in their parting hugs.

Even though his daughter will be taking classes remotely, from her dorm room, “I’m just glad that she’s able to come and have some kind of college experience,” said Stineman.

Like countless incoming first-year students across the country, Abigail Stineman was deprived, thanks to COVID-19, of a prom, a senior trip, a normal high school commencement. She is determined to have a rewarding college experience, even if she’s unsure exactly what that will look like.

After attending a small high school — around 75 people were in her graduating class at East Nicolaus High School in the Sutter County town of Nicolaus — she’s looking forward to broadening her horizons in college. “I want to meet more people. I want to make more friends. I want to go to sporting events,” she said, before quickly adding, “when the coronavirus is over.”

As it is, she’s been texting with her suitemates, whom she met for the first time on Sunday. “They’re super sweet,” she said.

The university welcomed its smallest freshman class in at least 20 years this weekend, part of an 11% decline in total enrollment as students reconsidered their desire to go to college in the middle of a pandemic. Classes start Tuesday.

If the vibe on campus was quiet and muted Sunday, that was by design. The move-in was governed by a host of COVID-conscious new rules. Residents signed up for specific days to take up lodging — one person per apartment per day.

Newcomers were asked to limit the number of family and friends helping them schlep their possessions to two people. And, unlike previous years, Sonoma State provided no volunteers, and no handcarts or other moving equipment.

On the bright side, the need for social distancing, coupled with the glut of rooms — some 750 dorm rooms will be unoccupied this semester — means that all incoming students get their own bedrooms and bathrooms.

Matt DiLeonardo, who is transferring from Gavilan College in San Jose, is delighted to be ensconced in his Alsace suite, even if he won’t be attending classes in person.

“For me, being at home is hard because I don’t have a good space to work,” said the statistics major. “Having my own space makes it a whole lot easier.”

Even though he’s new on campus, DiLeonardo anticipates no trouble finding friends and community. He’s a pitcher on the Seawolves baseball team. While he’s unsure there will even be a baseball season, he and his teammates “can work out a little here and there, play catch and have some fun.”

For Claire from Cupertino — a business administration major who chose not to give her last name, to protect her privacy — Zoom classes were a small price to pay to get out from under her parents’ roof, according to her father, Sid, who stood in the parking lot, taking one last, admiring look at the Schwinn cruiser he’d restored for his daughter’s use.

Claire, he reported, had reached the “cabin fever, I-gotta-get-out-of-here” phase of living at home.

Like almost every student on this oddly low energy, less-than-half-filled campus, Nicole Hansen found the prospect of remote learning from her dorm room “kind of disappointing, ’cause I did want a (traditional) college experience.”

On the whole, however, she’s happy to be on campus, living in her suite, getting to know her roommates. “I’m hoping that by January,” said Hansen, a freshman and aspiring nurse from Martinez, “we can do at least some classes in person.

Fraught, tense, strange. To the list of adjectives that describe returning to Sonoma State during a pandemic, senior Kiaya Hargis would add this one:

“Annoying.”

It irks her — and her parents, Jon and Noreen — that the school isn’t giving students a break on tuition, even though most classes aren’t in person.

“So what’s the big privilege?” asked Jon. “That you get stay on campus? Well, guess what, you gotta sit in your dorm room” and take online classes.

Hargis, a plainspoken criminal justice major, was one of just a few dozen students to spend the summer session on campus. She bore witness to move-in weekend with a trace of resentment. While the university made a fuss over the newcomers — handing out “Noma Nation” masks to them — “they kind of forgot about us,” she said of the summer residents.

Why did she stay on campus all summer? “They live on a boat,” she said, motioning to her parents. “In Stockton.”

Jon and Noreen had helped their daughter move the previous weekend. In that case, what were they doing there on Sunday?

“It was 107 yesterday in Stockton,” said Noreen. “We decided to come up and hang with her.”

