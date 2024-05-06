Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

VISALIA – Lt. Buddy Hirayama sagged into his desk chair after a busy morning on his first day leading a county jail system running along the eastern edge of California’s San Joaquin Valley.

A call crackled across his radio:

“Man down. Unresponsive.”

Hirayama and almost two dozen deputies raced to a cell where a man appeared to have overdosed on something. Deputies pounded on his chest, administering CPR. Emergency medical crews arrived.

“Ultimately,” Hirayama said, “they were unable to bring him back.”

The June 5, 2023, fentanyl overdose death of Ignacio Garcia, 32, was the second in Tulare County jails last year, and the first on Hirayama’s watch. Those deaths followed the deadliest year in the jail’s history when eight inmates died in 2022, four of them by suicide.

Similar scenes have been playing out all over California. The year 2022 was the deadliest on record for California’s jail system, when 215 people died in county-run lockups from natural causes, suicide, overdoses and homicides. Death rates in jails remained high statewide in 2023, as they have been every year since 2019.

The jail deaths led to calls for more oversight. A new state law created additional seats on the board that oversees jails and jailers while the state pledged to conduct more inspections.

But the state doesn’t manage California’s county jails, the lockups where people await trials or serve relatively shorter sentences. Locally elected sheriffs run them.

Changes, if they happen, will have to take place at the local level, in places like this Central Valley jail, and they’ll have to come from Hirayama and other commanders like him.

He didn’t expect to face an in-custody death so quickly. He had to ask himself whether anything he could do would make a difference.

Lt. Buddy Hirayama stands in front of the main gate of the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on Oct. 10, 2023. Last year, the Tulare County jail set a record of eight inmate deaths in their facility before Hirayama took charge in June. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

“I was honestly completely overwhelmed,” he said. “I just had a thousand questions about how the facility runs. I had a thousand questions about how the deputies are supposed to prevent this. I had a thousand questions about medical staff and what their roles and responsibility is in this.

“And then I have a thousand questions on the mental health side of this thing. What went wrong and how did it go wrong? And what could we have done to prevent it all the while?”

Hirayama knew he couldn’t control everything in the jail. A substantial number of its inmates come from rival gangs, and keeping them apart is critical to limiting violence. Tulare County, like many local governments, hires outside contractors to provide health care and mental health treatment to inmates. They don’t report to Hirayama.

He focused on something he could control: creating a less-predictable system of checks meant to keep inmates guessing about when deputies would pass by them.

Hirayama made other changes, too, as he stepped into his new role leading the jails. He hoped they would improve deputy morale and yield more cooperative inmates.

But mostly, he had to stop people from dying.

Mental health crises in California jails

New inmates are welcomed with a “fish kit,” the toothbrush, soap and other basic hygiene supplies they’ll save or trade while they’re incarcerated. But just as important is the mental health check they’re given by an intake nurse or medical assistant when they’re first processed, said Dr. Abdolreza Saadabadi, the jail’s psychiatrist employed by the private company Precision Psychiatric Services.

Jails have become this country’s mental health wards, Saadabadi said. Mental illness that goes untreated on the outside becomes mental illness that must be addressed inside, he said. Worse, he said, is when inmates who have been treated before for mental illness may not like the drugs they were given, or feel ashamed to admit their diagnosis, so they don’t disclose it.

“When they don’t share, it’s difficult to project what they might or might not do,” Saadabadi said.

Curtis Peck was facing a long prison sentence when he killed himself in his Tulare County jail cell on Sept. 27, 2022. He was 45.

His father, a retired prison guard of more than 26 years at California State Prison, Corcoran, doesn’t believe the sheriff’s office could have done anything to stop him.