Summer arrives with scorching heat, chance of lightning in Sonoma County

Amanda Rivano celebrated the first day of summer Tuesday with pink lemonade and chilled rosé, which she sipped alternately below an umbrella at Johnson’s Beach on the Russian River.

It was the longest day of the year, the summer solstice, and also the hottest so far in 2022 in parts of Sonoma County, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service.

Rivano, who lives in Occidental and has plunged into the river on summer days since she was a kid, had Tuesday off work, but none of her friends did. So she brought a book to the beach and rented an inflatable inner tube, determined to beat the heat.

"I came here because they have umbrellas,“ she said, looking out on the families picnicking, kids splashing and kayakers paddling downstream.

Kelly Barker and her family, who were visiting from Oakland, took a different approach. They went for a stroll under the towering trees at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve.

“I said ‘Let’s go on a hike,’” Barker recounted, gesturing at her family members. “They said, ‘Only if it’s shaded.’”

A cooling trend was expected to begin Wednesday, with a high of 94 predicted for Santa Rosa. A high of 90 was forecast for Thursday, 87 for Friday and 88 for Saturday and Sunday.

Monsoonal moisture headed toward California from the desert southwest could bring both rain and dry lightning to the Bay Area on Wednesday and Thursday, said weather service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman.

As we deal with heat across the Bay Area and Central Coast today, we are monitoring monsoonal moisture approaching from the SE. This pattern supports the potential for isolated dry thunderstorms from Wednesday into Thursday. Main threat: lightning-ignited fires! #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/Uc6Sc5uHYq — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 21, 2022

Though the chances of lightning hitting the region are slim, Bingaman said, the potential prompted the weather service to warn of “near-critical fire danger” for the Bay Area.

“It’s low confidence that Sonoma County would get dry lightning or any thunderstorms, but we can’t completely rule it out,” Bingaman said.

The weather service is not planning to issue a red flag warning, which is the agency’s most extreme notification for fire danger. While lightning strikes could spark wildfires, forecasters are not anticipating strong, dry winds this week that could whip up any potential flames, Bingaman said.

For those looking to cool off at the coast this week, the weather service is warning of an increased risk of strong currents, sneaker waves and big shorebreak from a south swell Thursday through Saturday. The largest waves will break at beaches facing south and southwest, officials said.

Head's up if you plan to go to the beach to escape the heat - a building southerly swell will create an increased risk for large shore break and strong rip currents Thurs-Saturday this week, esp. for SW facing beaches. Make sure to watch kids and pets closely! #CAwx #BeachSafety pic.twitter.com/LPAoBPZ3Pr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 21, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.