Summer beckons Sonoma County beachgoers, boaters and gardeners
As if on schedule, warm temperatures in Sonoma County marked the official arrival of summer Wednesday. The solstice and longest day of the year saw beachgoers head to the Russian River and boaters plying its replenished flows. Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma hit a high of 80 degrees. The forecast calls for sunny to partly sunny skies through the weekend, with highs in the low 70s in the Santa Rosa area.
