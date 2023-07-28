Summer brings COVID-19 uptick amid renewed travel, socializing. How bad will it get?

Summer has brought an uptick in coronavirus transmission, but experts say it is still too early to tell whether the upswing represents a significant public health concern.

The U.S. recorded a 10% increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions for the week that ended July 15 compared with the previous seven-day period. Still, hospitalizations remain near a record low for the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are rising fastest in the South, Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states. California, so far, has fared better.

"There's no doubt compared to our nadirs, or the stability that we've enjoyed, that there's a slight increase in test positivity," Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, told The Times in an interview.

"And the question is going to be: How sick do people really get, now that we've had a degree of immunity?" he said.

The extent of the increase in transmission is difficult to quantify. Official case counts are now largely unreliable due to the proliferation of at-home testing and reduced data reporting.

But other metrics point to an increase.

Coronavirus levels in Los Angeles County wastewater have been trending upward. And the statewide test positivity rate hit 7.6% for the week that ended Monday, up from 4.1% a month earlier. The number of coronavirus test results reported to the California Department of Public Health has also doubled over the last month, a possible indication that more people are getting sick — or are at least concerned they have been exposed to the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in California, while still near record lows, are no longer decreasing. There were 834 coronavirus-positive patients in California's hospitals as of last Saturday — smaller than the lows reported in the spring of 2021 and 2022 but an increase from July 1, when there were 747 coronavirus-positive hospitalized patients.

Deaths have not yet risen in California, but they are a lagging indicator: It often takes weeks for an uptick in transmission to trigger a corresponding increase in fatalities.

Experts and officials say it's not surprising that a summer coronavirus uptick has arrived, given seasonal patterns in recent years.

Travel has also roared back from pandemic-era lows. The Transportation Security Administration recently said that, nationally, June 30 was the busiest day ever for the agency's operations, exceeding the previous record set on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019.

And as vacations and conferences return, with most people having shed masks, chances for infection have increased.

Timing also plays a role. Most people are well removed from their last COVID-19 booster shot and, given that the most recent coronavirus uptick occurred last winter, it's probably been months since many were exposed to significant circulation of the virus.

"This comes at a time when people's collective immunity is waning," said UC San Francisco infectious-disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong. "So it's kind of like the force field is weaker, so to speak."

The U.S. reported 7,109 COVID-19 hospital admissions for the week that ended July 15, the most recent for which data are available. That's slightly up from the pandemic record low of 6,294, which was set during the week that ended June 24.

The national hospital peak came the week that ended Jan. 15, 2022, during the height of the first Omicron surge. In just that seven-day period, there were 150,674 COVID-19 hospital admissions.

In L.A. County, public health officials have noted small increases in transmission but said in a statement that hospitalizations and deaths so far remain relatively stable, "likely reflecting built-up protection against severe illness from COVID-19."

Levels of coronavirus in the county's wastewater are at 16% of last winter's peak, according to the most recent data released Thursday. That figure was 8% two weeks ago.

In 2022, COVID was L.A. County's third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and Alzheimer's disease. But "based on death numbers to date," the county Department of Public Health said in a statement, "we anticipate a significant decrease in the ranking of COVID-19 this year."

"Looking at the current patterns we are seeing between cases, hospitalizations and deaths provides evidence that built-up immunity, through vaccination and prior infections, is likely leading to greater resilience against severe illness," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "With vaccines and therapeutics remaining effective against the circulating strains of COVID-19, we can take comfort knowing that COVID is now something we can manage."