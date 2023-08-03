Summer’s hallmark arrives as Sonoma County Fair opens
There’s few better ways to celebrate summer’s peak than carnival rides, fried food and an ice cold drink.
That entertainment and refreshment was on order at the first day of the Sonoma County Fair, which is taking a walk on the prehistoric wild side this year with its “Jurassic Jubilee” theme, welcoming fair-goers with animatronic dinosaurs — and the aroma of giant grilled turkey legs and freshly fried funnel cakes filling the air.
With carnival rides beginning at 3 p.m., the first fairgoers Thursday had plenty of time to wander through the Hall of Flowers at the county fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, where moving, roaring dinosaurs were nestled amid award-winning floral arrangements and art collections ranging from quilts to model train displays.
Greg Ginotti has been coming to the Sonoma County Fair every year for 30 years and now comes with his two young kids and wife.
He said it’s fun to see his second generation experience the fair he grew up with.
“It’s fun to see all the exhibits, the flowers at the Hall of Flowers and how much fun the kids have,” Ginotti said.
Check back for updated coverage of the Sonoma County Fair, which runs through Aug. 13.
Sara Edwards
Business reporter
Small businesses are the bread and butter of Sonoma County. I cover a diverse group: Chambers of commerce and business groups, clothing shops, jewelry boutiques, hobby stores and more. Economic uncertainty is a high concern among Sonoma County consumers, and it’s my job to make sure shoppers know what’s happening in the local economy and how those trends and issues impact them.
