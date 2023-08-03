Summer’s hallmark arrives as Sonoma County Fair opens

With carnival rides beginning at 3 p.m., the first fairgoers Thursday had plenty of time to wander through the Hall of Flowers, food booths and other attractions.|
SARA EDWARDS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 3, 2023, 1:49PM
Updated 10 minutes ago

Sonoma County Fair

What: Sonoma County Fair

When: Aug. 3-13. Opens at noon daily and closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Closes at 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and the first Sunday.

Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $15 in advance for ages 13 and older. $20 after Aug. 2; $12 for ages 6 to 12; free for children age five and younger

Information and full schedule: sonomacountyfair.com, 707-545-4200

Special events

Chris Beck Arena; fair admission not included:

Wine Country Rodeo: 7 p.m. Aug. 5. $13-$40

Monster Trucks: 7 p.m. Aug. 10-12. $12-$25

Destruction Derby: 6 p.m. Aug. 13. $15-$35

Chris Beck Arena events included in fair admission price:

Barrel Racing, 6 p.m. Aug. four

Tuff Tuck event and Monster Truck rides, 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

Entertainment highlights

Norcal Brewfest, with music by Wonder Bread 5, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Community Theater. $59 in advance; $69 day of Brewfest. Ticket price includes fair admission.

Community Theater events included in fair admission price:

Midget Warrior Wrestling, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

2nd Annual Aloha Fest, featuring Weldon Kekauoha and Faith Ako with hula, Tahitian and fire-knife dancing, 5-9 p.m. Aug. 5

Casimiro Banda El Mexicano, 7 p.m. Aug. 6

Always Loretta, featuring Emily Portman as Loretta Lynn with the Coalminers Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

Direct from Sweden: Music of ABBA tribute act, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

ZZ TUSH, a tribute to ZZ Top, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9

Elvis Impersonation Contest, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Ten Elvis impersonators will perform with a live band, competing for a $1,500 cash prize.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Lupillo Rivera, 7 p.m. Aug. 13

There’s few better ways to celebrate summer’s peak than carnival rides, fried food and an ice cold drink.

That entertainment and refreshment was on order at the first day of the Sonoma County Fair, which is taking a walk on the prehistoric wild side this year with its “Jurassic Jubilee” theme, welcoming fair-goers with animatronic dinosaurs — and the aroma of giant grilled turkey legs and freshly fried funnel cakes filling the air.

With carnival rides beginning at 3 p.m., the first fairgoers Thursday had plenty of time to wander through the Hall of Flowers at the county fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, where moving, roaring dinosaurs were nestled amid award-winning floral arrangements and art collections ranging from quilts to model train displays.

Greg Ginotti has been coming to the Sonoma County Fair every year for 30 years and now comes with his two young kids and wife.

He said it’s fun to see his second generation experience the fair he grew up with.

“It’s fun to see all the exhibits, the flowers at the Hall of Flowers and how much fun the kids have,” Ginotti said.

Check back for updated coverage of the Sonoma County Fair, which runs through Aug. 13.

Sara Edwards

Business reporter

Small businesses are the bread and butter of Sonoma County. I cover a diverse group: Chambers of commerce and business groups, clothing shops, jewelry boutiques, hobby stores and more. Economic uncertainty is a high concern among Sonoma County consumers, and it’s my job to make sure shoppers know what’s happening in the local economy and how those trends and issues impact them.

