Sonoma County housing summit focuses on solutions to a crisis

The backdrop of a housing solutions summit that drew several hundred people Thursday was a crisis: a housing system in Sonoma County so strained that it makes life tough for many residents and is undermining the county in areas ranging from its economy to public health.

But the tone at the summit, held at the Luther Burbank Center, was enthusiastic, as panelists recounted successes locally and around the nation in making it easier to develop affordable housing and expand the array of housing options on the market.

“It’s a choice whether or not to turn this crisis into an opportunity, it’s a choice,“ said Jen Klose, executive director of Generation Housing, the North Bay housing research and advocacy group that organized Thursday’s event.

To an appreciative crowd, cases were made that:

Greater development density generates higher property tax revenues.

There are examples to follow of cities working more closely with developers to create incentives to develop multi family housing.

Preapproved development standards are a path to creating more affordable housing more easily.

That locally, jurisdictions from Sonoma County to Santa Rosa to Cotati are taking steps to boost affordable housing that can be built on.

At the start of the day, Klose asked attendees to take an instant poll; the answers appeared on a projection screen behind her. She asked: “What word currently describes your state of mind with respect to the future of housing in the North Bay?”

As responses revolved, shrank and enlarged on the screen, two words emerged dominant: “concerned” and “expensive.“

At the close of the day, Klose asked the same question. The dominant answers: “hopeful” and “determined.“

Not everyone felt that way.

“It's just a lot of dreaming. It's good to work on it, good to think about it. But the chances of it moving forward are incremental,” said Jack Cabot, a Santa Rosa landlord. “People like to dream, but it's kind of a long shot.”

Cabot was in a distinct minority, though.

Santa Rosa architect Ingrid Anderson said that the gathering brought together “like-minded“ professionals from different fields and “if you look at a diagram where you have intersecting circles, we all have the same outcome that we desire. I'm coming from the design end, but it's informed by planning knowledge.”

She said the event — with its discussions about existing state laws, policy and incentives — had energized and perhaps even empowered her.

“I feel like I can assert more strongly,” Anderson said. “Before I used to fall back and agree with local zoning codes — now I think that the state incentives are there for us to be able to help our clients who want to develop housing for this area.”

Orbelina Landaverde, who works with the Sonoma County Housing Authority securing subsidized housing for residents and inspecting it for compliance, said that learning about various proposed housing laws, and the event’s emphasis on solutions, was exciting.

“This really made me feel more determined because I feel like there's going to be more options and we can start getting a bit more creative because there are they're thinking more outside the box now,” Landaverde said. “And that's exciting because we can do a lot more. There's a lot more to play with, I think. So I'm excited to be able to participate and help innovate those things and those changes.”

This is a developing story.

