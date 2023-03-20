Skies were mostly sunny Monday morning to mark the first day of spring. But, another storm is expected to start in the evening across the North Bay and could stick around through early Wednesday.

While it won’t bring too much rain or very high winds to Sonoma County, the area’s soils are so saturated that the potential for localized flooding and downed trees is heightened, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what to expect this week in Sonoma County, according to the weather service:

Monday

• Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

• Southwest wind of 6 to 8 mph.

Monday night

• Rain likely after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 39 degrees.

• Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

• New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 of an inch possible.

Tuesday

• Showers, with a high near 52 degrees.

• Northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

• New precipitation amounts between 1/4 and 1/2 of an inch possible.

Tuesday night

• Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.

• East northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

• New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 of an inch possible.

Wednesday

• A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

• Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

• New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 of an inch possible.

Wednesday night

• Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.

Thursday

• Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Thursday night

• A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

Friday

• A slight chance of rain after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

Friday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.

Saturday

• Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

Saturday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.

Sunday

• A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.