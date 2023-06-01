Sunday Funday Windsor Ride invites all to grab your gear, roll around town

Sunday Funday Windsor Rides are held on the second and fourth Sundays of every month. Each ride lasts about two and a half hours, including an hour-long stop at Windsor Certified Farmers Market on the Windsor Town Green. Riders travel about 10 miles overall, and rides are open to all beings, including those with fur and those without opposable thumbs.

If it’s Sunday in Windsor, look out for the bicycle brigade.

You’ll know them when you see them — a squadron of bicycles, 60 or 70 deep, winding their way through neighborhoods between Keiser Park and the Town Green.

Big bikes, little bikes. Short bikes, tall bikes. Squat bikes, stretch bikes. Pedal-powered bikes, electric bikes. Some of the bikes have Bluetooth speakers blasting tunes. Others tow trailers stuffed with kids or dogs. Many even have cupholders where paneers might be — handy storage for a Yeti tumbler full of anything.

The scene is like something out of a Pee-Wee Herman movie. Neighbors can’t help but gawk and smile. It’s also very clearly a roaring good time, which is exactly why the two men who started what they call the Sunday Funday Windsor Ride in the first place.

“We like riding bicycles, we like building community, and we thought this would be a good way to do both,” said Clint Kinyon, who is a co-founder and the regular group leader.

The rides started in April and are held on the second and fourth Sundays of every month. Each ride lasts about two and a half hours, including an hour-long stop at Windsor Certified Farmers Market on the Windsor Town Green. Riders travel about 10 miles overall, and rides are open to all beings, including those with fur and those without opposable thumbs.

So far, each outing has drawn an average of about 60 riders — an impressive turnout considering the only current methods of marketing the group are a Facebook page and word of mouth. The group’s Facebook public page has 125 members as of May 30.

“We’re just trying to get people involved,” Kinyon said.

Inspired by Santa Rosa’s Taco Tuesday rides

Technically, the Sunday Funday Windsor Rides is an offshoot of another weekly ride — one that happens in Santa Rosa every Tuesday and features an 8-mile loop that starts in Franklin Park and ends at the taco trucks that comprise the Mitote Food Park in Roseland. Santa Rosa’s Taco Tuesday ride departs from Humboldt Park in Santa Rosa every Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

Juan Chavez, co-founder of a bike club named the North Bay Kruzers, started the taco Tuesday rides in the spring of 2021 as a way to get people together again safely, and when vaccines were readily available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those Tuesday rides now regularly attract more than 180 riders every week.

“It’s really amazing to see how much people enjoy getting together and riding bikes,” said Chavez, who owns 17 bicycles and usually rides an electric custom stretch with a trailer for his speakers. “Doesn’t matter who you are, what you ride, or anything. It’s just about being together, as a group. It’s about community.”

Earlier this year, Windsor Mayor Rosa Reynoza approached Chavez about starting a similar ride in Windsor. Chavez, in turn, tabbed Kinyon as group leader for the town. Though Kinyon currently lives in Cloverdale, his mother and brother still live in Windsor. His family has lived in Windsor for five generations.

He still considers the city home.

In brainstorming the new ride, Kinyon and Chavez agreed that they wanted it to be something different from Santa Rosa’s Taco Tuesday ride. They decided to schedule the group ride for Sundays, to attract more families.

After that, Kinyon, 45, really got to work. Since he rode his bike all over town as a kid, he has commanding knowledge of all the back roads and safest routes around town. He sat down with his brother Richard and plotted a route that included a stop at the Windsor Town Green for the Windsor Certified Farmers Market. Several volunteers along the route work to keep the group safe at street crossings and someone always tows a trailer with first-aid supplies, and equipment for fixing flats.

Each week, riders meet up between 10 and 10:30 a.m. in the back parking lot at Keiser Park.

All told, the route covers roughly 10 miles — a distance that goes by quickly because everyone is having such a blast.

“Windsor is a great little town to ride in — streets are safe, and drivers are friendly,” Kinyon said. “When we go, we try to set a pace slow enough so the 7-year-olds can keep up with the 47-year-olds and everybody in between.”

Bikers come from all over to join in

Last weekend marked the fifth Sunday Funday Windsor Ride of the year. Nearly 70 people participated. While most of the participants were from Windsor, the rides attract an eclectic group of people from all over Sonoma County. A handful of riders come from as far away as Concord.

Bicycles are as different as the people who ride them — some, like stretch bikes and tall bikes, look like the kinds of contraptions you’d see in a circus. And so far, Chavez said nobody has brought a unicycle.