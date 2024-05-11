We’ve had quite the past few days at The Press Democrat, and we’re not done yet.

On Thursday, we rolled out a plan to serve you more news all day long with three weekday email newsletters, increased community-focused coverage of Sonoma and Napa counties and a refreshed design for our print editions.

As part of this, you’ll see some changes in your Sunday paper along with additional changes as the week unfolds. Among them:

Our Sunday features section is being renamed Towns&Life to better showcase the people who make our hometowns tick, the history of our communities, as well as our best-in-class dining and wine coverage. Towns&Life also will include our Celebrate Community and Books pages, which move out of the Forum section.

Our Sunday business section will now be “presented by” our sibling publication, the North Bay Business Journal — a nod to the wide range of stories our NBBJ journalists deliver to PD readers. Additionally, we’re adding a business page to the Monday paper, again including NBBJ content.

On Tuesday, we plan to flip the switch on changes our website, PressDemocrat.com, that will enable stories, photos and videos to load more quickly and improve your user experience.

To read more about our strategy, go to pressdemocrat.com/changes. Otherwise, thank you for reading, and Happy Mother’s Day weekend.

Reach Executive Editor Chris Fusco at 707-521-5398 or chris.fusco@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter): @FuscoChris. On LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/chris-fusco/.