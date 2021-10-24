Sunday’s storms: Here’s what we know

Just weeks after California ended its second driest year on record on Sept. 30, a powerful storm inundated parts of Northern California, knocking out power, downing trees, flooding roads and triggering fears of landslides in areas that have previously burned in wildfires.

National Weather Service forecasters are predicting Sunday’s deluge will be “potentially historic.”

Here’s what we know:

Flood watches across the region

Flash flood watches are in effect through Sunday night for a number of Bay Area regions, including parts of the North Bay, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Monterey County from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.; and the Santa Cruz Mountains from 1 to 11 p.m. Of particular concern are the various burn scars in those areas.

Flash flood warnings have been issued Sunday afternoon for Napa County and in Rohnert Park, where as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain had accumulated since the morning. As much as 2 additional inches were expected to accumulate in the area by at least 2 p.m., according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Floodwaters shut down the Santa Rosa intersection of Tachevah Drive and Neotomas Avenue, where an apartment building was evacuated Sunday. Michael Leavitt, 34, shares two two-story units with his family and he said water on the bottom floor goes up to his ankles, while in the backyard water reached up to his knees. (Colin Atagi/The Press Democrat)

Also in the North Bay, waterways that were dry a week ago were filling quickly, the Santa Rosa Fire Department reported on Twitter Sunday morning.

Passersby were warned to stay away from “these fast-moving waterways.” One such example is in Flat Rock Park at the confluence of Brush and Santa Rosa creeks, officials said.

Thousands without power

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reports that outages are affecting more than 23,600 customers across Sonoma County as of Sunday afternoon.

In Sebastopol, 8,459 customers were without power, while in Petaluma 4,141 customers were in the dark. Forestville had 4,009 customers without power, while in Santa Rosa, 1,975 customers were affected. And, 2,973 customers in Guerneville were experiencing outages, according to PG&E. Crews were out working, but there were no estimates on when power would be restored.

A Cal Fire firefighter prepares to help Melissa and Richard Lopez get out of their home after a tree crashed into it home on Old River Road on Guerneville Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Atmospheric river flowing

Accompanied by strong winds, the storms are the result of an atmospheric river, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean that is expected to move south over the next few days.

These big Pacific storms can pump as much water as the mouth of the Mississippi River when they crash ashore. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study found such events caused 84% of flood damage across 11 western states over a 40-year period. On average, they cause about $1.1 billion in damage.

Flood watches stretch from the Oregon border almost as far as Bakersfield in the south, the weather service said.

In addition, waves of up to 30 feet are forecast to crash into the coastline from Oregon to south of San Francisco, triggering a high surf warning. Winds could reach 45 mph gusting up to 70 mph in some places, and could reach inland into Nevada and Utah.

A 9-year-old girl is comforted by Cal Fire firefighters and a family friend after a tree crashed into her home on Old River Road in Guerneville, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

“Periods of heavy rain are expected Sunday morning through Monday morning,” according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “This could bring potential ash and debris flows over recent burn scar areas.”

Mud from heavy rain can fill a house in seconds and many areas across California urged residents to evacuate now or be prepared to do so.

Santa Barbara County issued an evacuation warning for several canyons in the area, according to a tweet.

The storm has some positives. It could quench wildfires burning across Northern California and help alleviate drought, which currently affects all of California. Fires have killed 3 people, burned almost 2.5 million acres and destroyed 3,629 structures so far this year, according to state statistics.

Like hurricanes, atmospheric river events are ranked on a scale of 1 to 5. Much of coastal Oregon and Northern California is facing category 4 intensity with some areas reaching 5, according to the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking on a path in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Showers drifted across the drought-stricken and fire-scarred landscape of Northern California on Wednesday, trailed by a series of progressively stronger storms that are expected to bring significant rain and snow into next week, forecasters said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco area affected, as well

The San Francisco area is also being hit hard.

Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay Area, closing streets in Berkeley and inundating the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland.

By sunrise on Sunday, Mount Tamalpais just north of San Francisco had recorded over 6 inches of rainfall during the previous 12 hours, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Evacuation orders were in effect in the Santa Cruz Mountains over concerns that several inches of rain could trigger debris flows in the CZU Lightning Complex Fire burn scar.

Further south, parts of western Santa Barbara County were under an evacuation warning in the area burned by this month’s Alisal Fire.

A car drives on Highway 101, which is partially flooded in Corte Madera, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Press Democrat Staff Writer Matt Pera, local news editor Marie McCain and the Associated Press contributed to this report.