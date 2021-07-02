Sunny skies forecast for holiday weekend in North Bay as local gas prices soar

With sunny skies and warm temperatures forecast for the North Bay this Fourth of July weekend, holiday travel is set to return to pre-pandemic levels amid the highest nationwide gas prices in seven years, led by the Bay Area.

As nearly all pandemic restrictions have been lifted across the country, 48 million people are expected to travel this weekend, almost the same number as in 2019, according to AAA. Over 90% of them will be traveling by car and local motorists will be filling up their tanks with gas prices at near-record highs.

In Santa Rosa, the average cost of a gallon of regular hit $4.44 on Thursday, among the most expensive in the country, according to AAA. That’s just 21 cents under the local record price ― $4.65 set in October 2012.

Bay Area gas prices averaged $4.33 per gallon earlier this week, the highest in the U.S., according to the Lundberg Survey. Nationwide, the average price was $3.15 per gallon. The cheapest fill-up, meanwhile, was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.63 per gallon.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said all Americans should expect to pay even more at the pump heading into the Fourth of July.

With the U.S. economy rapidly recovering from the 15-month-long pandemic, demand for fuel is rising and pushing prices to levels not seen since 2014. And hurricane season always carries the prospect of higher prices if a storm affects oil drilling and refining on the Gulf Coast.

On top of that in California, a new gas tax hike went into effect Thursday raising the price of a gallon of regular by six-tenths of a cent.

“Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately,” De Haan said.

The weather forecast looks a bit more welcoming.

Inland temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s during the day, while coastal areas will likely see cooler conditions in the mid-60s, with fog and some drizzle in the mornings and at night, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Canepa.

“It’s looking like a pretty decent weekend coming up for the holiday,” Canepa said.

As people prepare to hit the road and celebrate together, public health experts are concerned about the increasing spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, primarily among the unvaccinated. In Los Angeles County, officials are recommending that all residents ― regardless of vaccinations status ― resume wearing face coverings indoors.

Claudio Vecchio, president of Sonoma County Tourism, is expecting a “blockbuster weekend” for travel, with local hotels seeing strong bookings for the holiday. Even though mask guidance hasn’t changed in Sonoma County, the tourism board is encouraging visitors to be mindful that we have yet to fully exit the pandemic.

“This summer more than any other we’re expecting an influx of travelers, and we’re hoping that they travel responsibly and take care of Sonoma County resources,” Vecchio said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian.