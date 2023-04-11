Sunny with gusty winds: Here’s how weather will look this week in Sonoma County
Following weeks of wet weather, Sonoma County is in store for a week filled with sunshine, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s what to expect.
Today
• Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
• Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
• Increasing clouds, with a low around 42 degrees.
• Northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday
• Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
• Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday night
• Clear, with a low around 39 degrees.
• North northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
• Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
• North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday night
• Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Friday
• Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Friday night
• Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
Saturday
• Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Saturday night
• Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.
Sunday
• Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Sunday night
• Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Monday
• A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
