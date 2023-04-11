Following weeks of wet weather, Sonoma County is in store for a week filled with sunshine, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what to expect.

Today

• Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

• Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

• Increasing clouds, with a low around 42 degrees.

• Northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Breezy conditions return on Tuesday into Wednesday. Locations near the coast may see gusts of 30 to 45 mph or so. Make sure to secure any loose objects that may blow about in the wind. #cawx pic.twitter.com/I7YgK9pBlD — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 10, 2023

Wednesday

• Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

• Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday night

• Clear, with a low around 39 degrees.

• North northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

• Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

• North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.

Friday

• Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

Friday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.

Saturday

• Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Saturday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.

Sunday

• Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Sunday night

• Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Monday

• A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.