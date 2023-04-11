Sunny with gusty winds: Here’s how weather will look this week in Sonoma County

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 11, 2023, 8:28AM
Following weeks of wet weather, Sonoma County is in store for a week filled with sunshine, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what to expect.

Today

• Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

• Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

• Increasing clouds, with a low around 42 degrees.

• Northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday

• Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

• Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday night

• Clear, with a low around 39 degrees.

• North northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

• Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

• North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.

Friday

• Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

Friday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.

Saturday

• Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Saturday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.

Sunday

• Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Sunday night

• Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Monday

• A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.

