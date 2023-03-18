Sunshine week: Press Democrat audit finds local success on a simple records request

Curious about seeking government records? The nonprofit First Amendment Coalition maintains a comprehensive primer on what’s public under the California Public Records Act. You’ll also be able to access a form letter that you can use to shape a request to a government agency.

Editor’s note: Saturday marks the conclusion of Sunshine Week, which was established to promote open government and transparency.

The California Public Records Act, which guarantees citizens of the Golden State access to most government documents, has only been in existence since 1968.

In passing it, the California Legislature affirmed: “Access to information concerning the conduct of the people’s business is a fundamental and necessary right of every person in this state.”

It was signed by Gov. Ronald Reagan, a Republican.

In 2004, voters doubled down on their right to information about their government by overwhelmingly approving a ballot measure, proposed by the Legislature, that enshrined open records and open meeting provisions into the state’s constitution.

Most citizens, however, rarely use these laws, even as some politicians and government officials overtly or inadvertently chip away at transparency. Keeping records and meetings open in accordance with the intent of the California Public Records Act and the 2004 Sunshine Amendment often falls to a cadre of journalists, lawyers and dedicated citizens of all political leanings.

Over the past several weeks, The Press Democrat wanted to test how easy is for average citizens to obtain public records in Sonoma County under the Public Records Access Law.

Reporters and editors at The Press Democrat exercise this right often as they pursue stories in the public interest. They know who to email, how to format a request for records and what steps to take to nudge those disclosures along.

Email addresses ending in @pressdemocrat.com therefore hit public agencies’ inbox with a certain amount of cachet. Officials can expect follow up, or push back if records are wrongly withheld.

A newspaper can use its editorial pages to draw further attention to an agency or official ducking transparency.

It may even sue, as The Press Democrat did last year over a sealed search warrant served on a Santa Rosa City Council member.

But how do local governments treat a regular citizen without such institutional backing or direct media connections that seeks public records?

To find out, Press Democrat editors enlisted Emily DeBacker, Chief People and Culture Officer of the newspaper’s parent company, Sonoma Media Investments.

Using her personal email, DeBacker requested a record from 26 local public agencies ranging from the county government to city governments to school districts. It is a record that all agencies are required to keep and provide to the public: statements of economic interest — short-handed as Form 700s.

The documents are required of public officials to disclose their investments, businesses and real property. And they’re made public so that citizens like DeBacker can scour them for any conflicts of interest between the official’s public business and personal.

Using a list of likely agency contacts, DeBacker requested the forms via email on Feb. 24.

Under the California Public Records Act, agencies have 10 days to respond. That initial response does not have to include the requested record. The respondent can instead set a timeline for completing the request, seek clarification over what documents are being sought, or, if they think they have legal grounds, reject it altogether.

Of the 26 agencies, 18 provided DeBacker the requested forms without a further prompt. Five more responded after a second email, but completed the requests promptly.

Two agencies, the Petaluma Police Department and the Sonoma County Office of Education, have acknowledged the requests and promised the records, but had not yet delivered them as of this writing.

Only one body, the Santa Rosa City School District, did not acknowledge the request, which was emailed directly to the district superintendent. That district has, however, responded to recent public records requests filed by Press Democrat reporters following the deadly stabbing incident at Montgomery High School.

As a novice to public records gathering, DeBacker described herself as “pleasantly surprised” by the results of the audit.

“This law exists to ensure the work of agencies and employees, all paid by taxpayers, is able to be reviewed by the public,” she said. “This exercise, to me, showed it seems to be working.”

The Form 700, however, is a fairly straightforward request for a document that is designed to be public. More challenging is journalists’ pursuit of notes, calendars, disciplinary records or communications that may cast public officials in a poor light.

Transparency advocates both nationally and in California aren’t so confident the system works as intended. Instead, they describe an atmosphere of continued combat for records, where agency officials often seek to over-redact or outright deny government documents as journalists and First Amendment lawyers crusade to shake information loose.

The federal Office of Information Policy found that in 2020 less than 22% of records requesters using the federal Freedom of Information Act got everything they asked for.

Around 42% of requesters got some but not all of the records they sought, while almost 5% of requests were denied in total, citing exemptions to the law. In a little more than 16% of cases, there were no responsive records.

At the state level, “we get way too many calls about significant violations of the act,” David Loy, the legal director of the First Amendment Coalition, said in a phone interview. Loy and the coalition are among those the public can call when records acts don’t go as well.

They rarely get a phone call to let them know an agency happily complied with a request and do not track such successes, Loy noted.

But, “we do see persistent patterns of agencies improperly denying requests whether out of incompetence or ill intent,” he said. “Perhaps not coincidentally, that is often in cases when those records might be inconvenient or embarrassing to them.”

Government attempts to block disclosures end up being expensive for taxpayers if someone takes them to court. If successfully sued for blocking disclosure, judges can order government agencies to pay the attorneys’ fees of the plaintiff.

While many calls for aid to the First Amendment Coalition do come from journalists, Loy said a large number also come from everyday citizens curious or concerned about some aspect of their government.

“I am constantly impressed by the number of community members who do exercise their rights under the Public Records Act to seek info from the government,” he said.

Curious about seeking government records? The nonprofit maintains a comprehensive primer on what’s public under the CPRA, as well as making available a form letter people can use to shape a request to a government agency, on their website at firstamendmentcoalition.org/cpra-primer/.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88