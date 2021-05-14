Super blood moon will be visible May 26

Quickly approaching is the first major lunar event of 2021, a “Super Flower blood moon” total eclipse.

In the wee hours of the morning on May 26, the magical blood moon will be visible over North America, according to Forbes.

On that day, there will be a combination of lunar events: a full moon, May’s “Flower Moon,” a supermoon and a total eclipse.

A blood moon is another name for a total lunar eclipse, when the moon passes through the earth’s shadow and gives the moon a blood-red tint, according to Today.

A supermoon happens when a full moon is closer to Earth than normal, which happens a few times a year.

The term “Flower Moon” comes from the Farmers’ Almanac and named after the influx of flowers that bloom in the spring.

The super Flower blood moon will be visible from the Pacific Ocean and the West Coast. Most of the East Coast will be unable to see it because the moon will be below the horizon during the total eclipse.

If you’re hoping to see this spectacular event, Time and Date provides maps and precise times when you can see the moon.

Not in an ideal viewing spot? The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a live feed starting at 3 a.m. PST. See it at www.virtualtelescope.eu.

Here are tips from NASA for watching the nighttime spectacle:

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse does not require any special glasses or even a telescope, especially since the supermoon will be extra close to the earth.

Find a spot to view the moon that is away from bright lights.

Try not to go on your phone or look at any light to adjust your eyes to the dark.

It can take your eyes up to 30 minutes to adjust darkness, so if you have time, get to your viewing location early.