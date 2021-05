Super Flower Blood Moon rises over Sonoma County

Did you see the moon? Share your photos with us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com . Please be sure to include your name and where you took the photo.

Did you see it?

Skywatchers overnight saw a Super Flower Blood Moon, an event in which a full moon, supermoon and lunar eclipse happened at the same time.

See photos from around Sonoma County in the gallery above.