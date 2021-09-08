A sleek Air Force jet that flew faster than the speed of sound to protect New York City on Sept. 11, 2001 is Sonoma County’s premiere tie to the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people that fateful day two decades ago.

Armed with six missiles and 940 rounds of ammunition that could be fired at 100 shots per second, the F-15A Eagle piloted by Lt. Col Tim Duffy broke the rules by roaring about 1,000 miles per hour from his National Guard Air Base on Cape Cod.

With scant information about the horror below, captured live on television and viewed worldwide, Duffy and his wingman, Lt. Col. Dan Nash in another F-15, flew overhead as the World Trade Center’s second tower collapsed.

Just 17 minutes elapsed between the two hijacked airliners striking the twin 110-story skyscrapers at southern tip of Manhattan.

Visiting the Pacific Coast Air Museum in 2011, where his retired aircraft came to rest the year before, Duffy said the timing didn’t matter: The pilots, amid the chaos and uncertainty of the morning, had received no order to shoot.

People walk past the Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15A Eagle, which was the first fully armed aircraft to respond to the terrorist attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. The aircraft is on display at the Pacific Coast Air Museum in Santa Rosa on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Alvin Jornada/for The Press Democrat)

It would have been hard to open fire on United Airlines Flight 175 — carrying 51 passengers and nine crew members — Duffy said, also considering the death and destruction wrought by the falling wreckage.

“I shouldn’t say it would have ruined my life,” he told Press Democrat reporter Chris Smith in 2011. “It would have been a very difficult thing to do.”

His F-15 Eagle is now among the 30 aircraft on display at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, a nonprofit organization at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

The sight of the combat jets, “fully armed and ready to defend against further attack was a huge relief to the terribly shaken New Yorkers” and the rest of the nation watching on TV, Janet Doto, the museum’s events coordinator, said in a news release.

Visitors to the museum can touch the 64-foot-long F-15, spruced up for the tragedy’s 20th anniversary, and “feel the smooth, powerful lines that make this fighter so impressive,” she said.

“Its size, speed and its history make this F-15 a unique national treasure,” Doto said.

The tail numbers of the Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15A Eagle, which was the first fully armed aircraft to respond to the terrorist attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, are seen while on display at the Pacific Coast Air Museum in Santa Rosa on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Alvin Jornada/ for The Press Democrat)

On Sept. 11, the museum will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the F-15 on display in the Butler hangar, with Duffy’s name freshly painted on the aircraft’s right side.

There will be no program or speakers, “as the plane alone speaks for itself,” said Gary Greenough, a museum board member.

At least three Sonoma County fire departments — Santa Rosa, Windsor and Healdsburg — have 9/11 memorials that feature a chunk of steel from the ruins of the World Trade Center towers.

The three memorials, created by the local firefighters, commemorate the 343 New York City firefighters who perished in the collapse of the flaming 110-story skyscrapers.

The Healdsburg Remembers memorial located at Healdsburg Plaza features a 90-pound segment of steel I-beam from the twin towers at the World Trade Center. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

On Sept. 11, 2012, the Healdsburg Plaza was packed for a sunset ceremony dedicating a monument made of concrete and a 90-pound piece of steel I-beam.

Ben Gilliam, now a retired Healdsburg firefighter, said he was inspired by a visit to New York for the 10-year anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, which took 2,753 lives as hijacked airliners collided just 17 minutes apart with the two skyscrapers that defined the city’s skyline and were — at the time — the world’s tallest buildings.

He secured the New York City Fire Department’s approval to acquire the memento and found a shipping company to deliver it at no cost.

The steel object sits on a five-sided concrete pillar that represents the Pentagon and a surrounding patch of grass representing the Pennsylvania field where the fourth airliner crashed.

“I go there every day or so and touch it,” said Gilliam, who wears a “Never Forget 343” shoulder tattoo, representing the number of New York firefighters and paramedics who perished in the attack.