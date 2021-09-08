Subscribe
The Santa Rosa Fire Department’s 9/11 Memorial features a 250-pound metal piece of the floor of the World Trade Center North Tower and is displayed at the Fire Training Center. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Supersonic jet, ruins of World Trade Center among North Bay 9/11 memorials

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 8, 2021, 1:13PM
Updated 40 minutes ago

A sleek Air Force jet that flew faster than the speed of sound to protect New York City on Sept. 11, 2001 is Sonoma County’s premiere tie to the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people that fateful day two decades ago.

Armed with six missiles and 940 rounds of ammunition that could be fired at 100 shots per second, the F-15A Eagle piloted by Lt. Col Tim Duffy broke the rules by roaring about 1,000 miles per hour from his National Guard Air Base on Cape Cod.

With scant information about the horror below, captured live on television and viewed worldwide, Duffy and his wingman, Lt. Col. Dan Nash in another F-15, flew overhead as the World Trade Center’s second tower collapsed.

Just 17 minutes elapsed between the two hijacked airliners striking the twin 110-story skyscrapers at southern tip of Manhattan.

Visiting the Pacific Coast Air Museum in 2011, where his retired aircraft came to rest the year before, Duffy said the timing didn’t matter: The pilots, amid the chaos and uncertainty of the morning, had received no order to shoot.

People walk past the Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15A Eagle, which was the first fully armed aircraft to respond to the terrorist attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. The aircraft is on display at the Pacific Coast Air Museum in Santa Rosa on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Alvin Jornada/for The Press Democrat)
People walk past the Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15A Eagle, which was the first fully armed aircraft to respond to the terrorist attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. The aircraft is on display at the Pacific Coast Air Museum in Santa Rosa on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Alvin Jornada/for The Press Democrat)

It would have been hard to open fire on United Airlines Flight 175 — carrying 51 passengers and nine crew members — Duffy said, also considering the death and destruction wrought by the falling wreckage.

“I shouldn’t say it would have ruined my life,” he told Press Democrat reporter Chris Smith in 2011. “It would have been a very difficult thing to do.”

His F-15 Eagle is now among the 30 aircraft on display at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, a nonprofit organization at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

The sight of the combat jets, “fully armed and ready to defend against further attack was a huge relief to the terribly shaken New Yorkers” and the rest of the nation watching on TV, Janet Doto, the museum’s events coordinator, said in a news release.

Visitors to the museum can touch the 64-foot-long F-15, spruced up for the tragedy’s 20th anniversary, and “feel the smooth, powerful lines that make this fighter so impressive,” she said.

“Its size, speed and its history make this F-15 a unique national treasure,” Doto said.

The tail numbers of the Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15A Eagle, which was the first fully armed aircraft to respond to the terrorist attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, are seen while on display at the Pacific Coast Air Museum in Santa Rosa on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Alvin Jornada/ for The Press Democrat)
The tail numbers of the Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15A Eagle, which was the first fully armed aircraft to respond to the terrorist attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, are seen while on display at the Pacific Coast Air Museum in Santa Rosa on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Alvin Jornada/ for The Press Democrat)

On Sept. 11, the museum will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the F-15 on display in the Butler hangar, with Duffy’s name freshly painted on the aircraft’s right side.

There will be no program or speakers, “as the plane alone speaks for itself,” said Gary Greenough, a museum board member.

At least three Sonoma County fire departments — Santa Rosa, Windsor and Healdsburg — have 9/11 memorials that feature a chunk of steel from the ruins of the World Trade Center towers.

The three memorials, created by the local firefighters, commemorate the 343 New York City firefighters who perished in the collapse of the flaming 110-story skyscrapers.

The Healdsburg Remembers memorial located at Healdsburg Plaza features a 90-pound segment of steel I-beam from the twin towers at the World Trade Center. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
The Healdsburg Remembers memorial located at Healdsburg Plaza features a 90-pound segment of steel I-beam from the twin towers at the World Trade Center. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

On Sept. 11, 2012, the Healdsburg Plaza was packed for a sunset ceremony dedicating a monument made of concrete and a 90-pound piece of steel I-beam.

Ben Gilliam, now a retired Healdsburg firefighter, said he was inspired by a visit to New York for the 10-year anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, which took 2,753 lives as hijacked airliners collided just 17 minutes apart with the two skyscrapers that defined the city’s skyline and were — at the time — the world’s tallest buildings.

He secured the New York City Fire Department’s approval to acquire the memento and found a shipping company to deliver it at no cost.

The steel object sits on a five-sided concrete pillar that represents the Pentagon and a surrounding patch of grass representing the Pennsylvania field where the fourth airliner crashed.

“I go there every day or so and touch it,” said Gilliam, who wears a “Never Forget 343” shoulder tattoo, representing the number of New York firefighters and paramedics who perished in the attack.

In a broader sense, he said the monument “recognizes what all firefighters do. We go in knowing we may not come out. We can’t forget that.”

The Santa Rosa Fire Department’s 9/11 memorial features a 250-pound piece of the floor from the north tower and is displayed at the Fire Training Center, which is closed to the public.

The 9/11 Memorial in Windsor located at Sonoma County Fire District Station 3 features a 50-pound piece of steel I-beam from one of the twin towers at the World Trade Center. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
The 9/11 Memorial in Windsor located at Sonoma County Fire District Station 3 features a 50-pound piece of steel I-beam from one of the twin towers at the World Trade Center. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Installed in 2011, the memorial includes a pair of 3,000-pound basalt pillars resting on a concrete pentagon-shaped pad and supporting the remnant of the twin towers.

Windsor’s memorial stands in front of the Sonoma County Fire District Station 3 on Windsor Road, with a 50-pound piece of steel I-beam from the World Trade Center bearing a plaque that says “All Who Serve — We Will Never Forget.”

The beam is mounted on a pair of concrete pillars representing the twin towers, located next to a bell donated by a Windsor family that lost a son in the attack.

The bell is rung every September 11 in honor of those who perished in the attack by terrorists piloting hijacked airliners, said Cyndy Foreman, fire district battalion chief and fire marshal.

The area’s most expansive tribute is the Napa 9/11 Memorial Garden, featuring 30 tons of steel beams from the towers with glass panels displaying the names of the 2,997 people who died in the worst terrorist attack in American history.

Crowds look over the names of those that lost their names at the World Trade Center at the 9/11 memorial in Napa on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. The four-year, $250,000 project was funded by donations and is made with steel from the former World Trade Center in New York. (Conner Jay/ The Press Democrat, 2013)
Crowds look over the names of those that lost their names at the World Trade Center at the 9/11 memorial in Napa on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. The four-year, $250,000 project was funded by donations and is made with steel from the former World Trade Center in New York. (Conner Jay/ The Press Democrat, 2013)

Designed by Napa artist Gordon Huether, the landscaped monument — illuminated at night — fills a previously empty lot of city-owned land along Main Street adjacent to Napa Creek and was unveiled in 2013 on the 12th anniversary of the attacks.

“We’re trying to get people to remember and reflect,” Jim Asbury, chairman of the Napa 9/11 Memorial Commission, said that day. “Twelve years ago something horrible happened in our country.”

Napa Rotarians will honor the heroes and victims of the attacks at 11 a.m. on Sept 11 at the memorial in a free event open to the public.

The Napa Interfaith Leader Council will host an event at 6 p.m. with leaders from a variety of faiths — including Muslim, Christian and Jewish — offering a unified voice for peace and compassion.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette