Supervisor candidates weigh in on equity, housing during debate

The 2nd District includes Bloomfield, Two Rock, Petaluma, part of Rohnert Park and extends as far south as Sears Point.

Sonoma County’s 4th District spans much of northeastern Sonoma County including, Healdsburg, Windsor, the Alexander Valley, Dry Creek Valley, and parts of northern Santa Rosa.

Candidates vying for Sonoma County’s 2nd and 4th District supervisor seats used Thursday night’s virtual debate to sound off on equity issues like housing, accountability and the county’s struggle to support its leaders of color.

The debate’s equity focus reflected the work of the debate’s host, Los Cien, a prominent Latino leadership organization in Sonoma County.

Fourth District incumbent James Gore, who is seeking a third term, faces opposition from Richard “Andy” Springer, a local business consultant and pastor. Second District incumbent David Rabbitt, who is pursuing a fourth term, is running against two opponents, Blake Hooper, a Petaluma planning commissioner and former staffer for Rep. Jared Huffman, and Kevin Hayenga, a Petaluma resident and former broadcast editor.

This election marks the first time Gore and Rabbitt have faced opponents while seeking reelection.

Asked to reflect on the discrimination that prompted the departures of county department heads last year, all five candidates denounced the discrimination and racism present throughout the county. But Hooper was perhaps the most critical.

He argued the Sonoma County Office of Equity needs a bigger budget, support to strengthen its authority and “more teeth.” Putting all the work and policy making on one department sets a “horrible” precedent, he said.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors established the Office of Equity in 2020 to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion within county government and its policies. It has a five-member staff and a $930,361 budget.

Last year, two department heads — both Black women — left their positions after they said they repeatedly experienced microaggressions and other forms of racism. That same year, the county’s choice to lead its health services department, Derrick Neal, a Black man, turned down the job over concerns of racism.

The departures spotlighted the discrimination people of color face in Sonoma County and the need for the county to better support such employees.

Both Rabbitt and Gore said there is need for continued learning and improving.

“My goal has to be to provide support to individuals who are marginalized, I’ve learned my lessons,” said Gore.

On housing issues, Rabbitt, Hooper and Hayenga said they supported extending tenant protections in light of the pandemic’s harsh effects on housing stability and the slow climb of economic recovery.

Rabbitt said he would opt for an extension to tenant protections, noting, “renters are still hurting, people are still disproportionately impacted.”

He added that the county needs to work with landlords to ensure the county does not lose any more rental housing stock, which he indicated has been a problem.

In addition to a temporary two-year extension, Hooper called for a long-term ordinance to help renters in emergency situations.

Gore observed that housing is a multi-layered issue as he weighed in on affordable housing needs and the debate surrounding large-scale housing development projects like the one involving the Sonoma Developmental Center.

He said there is not a lot of room left in the county for larger projects and noted the county “approves every project” despite pushback from residents when a local affordable housing project is proposed.

Springer differed from his fellow candidates and argued instead that government needs to “stay out of the way.”

“Our government needs to stop trying to fix everything and let the people figure it out,” he said.

Springer added that government's primary purpose is safety and said the county is not properly funding and supporting its safety officials.

As the discussion turned to accountability, Gore, Rabbitt and Hooper each described the work of an elected leader as a “calling,” one that requires being held to a higher standard. Those sentiments echoed during their closing statements.

Hayenga and Springer, both pursuing elected office for the first time, used their closing statements to establish themselves as “non-politicians.” Hayenga announced he was not taking campaign contributions.

Springer said the county is failing to be a national leader on issues like wildfires, drought and housing, and he called on the middle class, the working class and property owners, among others, to “take their government back.”

“Government belongs to the people and not us to them, lets make a difference this time,” he said.

Voters will head to the polls June 7.

This story will be updated.

