Supervisor Susan Gorin to talk homelessness in Sonoma Valley

With the hopeful title of “Ending Homelessness in Sonoma Valley,” 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin is seeking input from the community during the Wednesday, Oct. 27 event.

The Zoom presentation will be hosted by Gorin and Dr. B.J. Bishoff. It will begin with a brief presentation, after which attendees will be invited to submit their questions and ideas. The event runs from 5-6:30 p.m.

According to the announcement, “Help us create a vision for the future of caring for the unsheltered in the Sonoma Valley. Join County, City, and nonprofit leaders to learn about where we are, what is in development and share your input.”

Attendees must register online to participate.