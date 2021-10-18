Sonoma County supervisors consider new appointment to redistricting commission

A new member may be joining the Advisory Redistricting Commission just as the commission sits down to discuss proposals for new district boundaries.

On Tuesday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will consider appointing former Fifth District Supervisor Eric Koenigshofer to the commission.

State and federal law requires counties to redraw supervisorial districts every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, in order to achieve population balance amid demographic shifts.

The board created the commission in February and in July added four seats, expanding it to 19 seats total. The change followed criticism from the public and the NAACP, who contended that the appointees — at the time — did not equitably represent all of the county’s residents.

If appointed, Koenigshofer will replace Stephen Herzberg, who left the seat earlier this year.

Over the next few weeks, the commission will review boundary proposals for the county’s five districts before bringing recommendations to the board in November.

The board must adopt an ordinance that defines the county’s districts by Dec. 15.

