Subscribe

Sonoma County supervisors consider new appointment to redistricting commission

EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 17, 2021, 5:02PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A new member may be joining the Advisory Redistricting Commission just as the commission sits down to discuss proposals for new district boundaries.

On Tuesday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will consider appointing former Fifth District Supervisor Eric Koenigshofer to the commission.

State and federal law requires counties to redraw supervisorial districts every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, in order to achieve population balance amid demographic shifts.

The board created the commission in February and in July added four seats, expanding it to 19 seats total. The change followed criticism from the public and the NAACP, who contended that the appointees — at the time — did not equitably represent all of the county’s residents.

If appointed, Koenigshofer will replace Stephen Herzberg, who left the seat earlier this year.

Over the next few weeks, the commission will review boundary proposals for the county’s five districts before bringing recommendations to the board in November.

The board must adopt an ordinance that defines the county’s districts by Dec. 15.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette