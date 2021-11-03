Supervisors request more redistricting maps

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has requested additional redistricting maps to consider as it struggles to evaluate the controversial map recommended by the board’s advisory commission.

The request came during a public hearing Tuesday where debate over the proposed map centered on equity.

The map would move Rohnert Park into District 5 with west county and shift the Roseland and Moorland neighborhoods, each with large Latino populations, into District 3 to join much of Santa Rosa. It arrived before the board Tuesday with unanimous endorsement from the board-appointed Advisory Redistricting Commission, but its countywide reception has been less smooth, as critics from Rohnert Park and west county say the proposed plans are unfair.

“We’re trying to do what’s been ignored for many cycles of redistricting,” said Ed Sheffield, chair of the 19-member Advisory Redistricting Commission, referring to the commission’s task of creating more equitable district boundaries.

Responding to criticism that preceded Tuesday’s hearing, Sheffield said the commission’s recommendation is “not an asinine decision, it’s not gerrymandering and it is not at all inequitable.”

Sheffield stressed that the commission’s four months of work on the redistricting effort was bound by federal and state laws, including California’s recently adopted Fair Maps Act.

Rohnert Park elected leaders reupped their concerns, first outlined last week in a letter sent to the board, that Rohnert Park had nothing in common with the rest of District 5 and instead needs to be part of District 3. Residents of District 5 have also objected to the proposed map over worries that the city of Rohnert Park would come to dominate politics and needs in an otherwise rural district.

Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Jackie Elward asked the board not to treat Rohnert Park like “a token that can be tossed” wherever the county needs to balance out population.

“The need of Rohnert park is 100% urban,” Elward said. “Our needs align with the 101 corridor.”

Elward and Rohnert Park Councilmember Wily Linares also worried that moving the city to District 5 would dilute the voices of the city’s communities of color.

Lifting up communities that have historically been marginalized and overlooked was a key goal for the advisory commission. On Tuesday, commissioners said the proposed map achieves that goal.

“This is the most equitable map that we were able to produce given the timeline that we have,” said Ana Horta, the commission’s vice chair. “Bringing together Moorland and Roseland, two areas that are vulnerable communities that have been historically marginalized and that have been clearly identified as communities of interest. We’ve done the best that we can.”

Every 10 years federal and state law requires requires counties to redraw supervisorial districts using census data in order to ensure each district contains a relatively equal number of residents and address other demographic concerns.

This redistricting cycle, the county took advantage of a change in state law to create an advisory citizens commission to lead the redistricting effort and redraw the county’s district boundaries with the goal of achieving more equitable districts.

The commission’s work, which has spanned four months, has included outreach sessions, eight meetings, the creation of special committees and consultations with demographers. However the need to learn the complex, legal redistricting process combined with delays in the release of new census data and a resulting tight December deadline have proved to be significant challenges.

Recently released census data shows the county’s population is 489,710, and the existing districts are already fairly balanced, at about 100,000 or fewer people each. The proposed map would establish District 5 as the smallest district with a population total of 92,812 and District 1 as the largest with a population total of 99,959.

Though the population is less evenly dispersed in the proposed map, Sheffield and other commissioners said the proposed map reflects the effort to keep communities of interest intact and improve representation for communities, like Roseland and Moorland, that historically have been overlooked.

“We believe we were uplifting their voices and giving them more representation, creating a stronger front,” Horta said. “This map is not perfect, we believe we’ve done the best work we could with the time we were given.”

Horta and Sheffield stressed that the commission’s proposed map reflects feedback they received from the community which included overwhelming requests to keep the coast in one district, keep Rohnert Park in one district and move Roseland and Moorland into District 3.

Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins, who represents District 5, questioned the proposed map’s population imbalance and wondered whether District 5 could pick up population from other larger districts like District 4.

Demographers from consulting firm National Demographics Corporation explained that adjusting population in one area requires shifts elsewhere in order to achieve balance. Moving Rohnert Park into District 3, would require District 5 to absorb part of Santa Rosa in order to achieve population balance, which as a result would divide Santa Rosa among four districts.

The redistricting discussion falls against the backdrop of the county’s recent loss of Black leaders Sheba Person-Whitley and Derrick Neal over concerns about racial bias and microaggressions. Frustrations were apparent as several redistricting commissioners reminded the board it appointed them to work with an equity focus and asked the board to use the proposed map as a base for any further work.

“In order to truly dismantle racism in our community we have to start with policy change and this is a part of it,” said commissioner Ana Lugo Bedolla.

Commissioner Rocio Rodriguez urged the board to keep Roseland and Moorland with District 3 and told the board its pending decision is crucial.

“All the words you’ve used, all of the conversations, the presentations, the platitudes towards equity, this is it,“ said Rodriguez.

The board instructed county staff and consulting demographers to bring back additional maps that explore changes like moving Rohnert Park into District 3, aligning District 2 with natural geographic boundaries like Sonoma Mountain, adding more population into District 5 and keeping Rohnert Park and Cotati together as sister communities.

The additional maps are due to be published online on Nov. 9 and the board will review them during another public hearing on Nov. 16. The board must adopt a final map by Dec. 15.

