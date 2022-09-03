Supplemental bodycam videos add further detail to man’s fatal shooting

In addition to more than three hours of videos from the body-worn cameras of the July 29 pursuit and fatal shooting of a farmworker by two deputies, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office released nine supplemental videos from other deputies and the Henry 1 helicopter. To see a detailed description of the videos from deputies Michael Dietrick and Anthony Powers, go to PressDemocrat.com. The videos were reviewed by Press Democrat reporters and editors, who prepared the individual summaries. They are listed in the order they appeared in a Dropbox link from the sheriff’s office. The first two videos were from Dietrick and Powers.

Video 3, 25:28 in length, begins at 10:24 a.m.

This video apparently comes from an unidentified sergeant who has been flown into the scene and lowered in a harness with another deputy and Chris Haas, from the Henry 1 crew.

At 2:34 of the video, the sergeant asks, “Both deputies are good?” “Yeah,” Haas replies.

At 3:41, the sergeant asks Dietrick if he needs to take a break and if he’s OK. Dietrick responds, “Yeah, just exhausted.” The sergeant says they have to do his “public safety statement,” then launches into questions. Dietrick confirms there was only one suspect, and points out which directions the shots went: “Mine were three to five, in this direction.”

At the 4 minute mark, the sergeant asks if the suspect had firearms. “No, there was a hatchet, a hammer and then a rock,” responds Dietrick. The deputy asks Dietrick if he has his bodycam running. Dietrick says yes, prompting the deputy to instruct him to keep it on.

Twenty-four seconds later, Powers tells the sergeant, “I did not fire, I had my taser,” asks if he needs to go into it. “Nope,” the deputy says. “I just want to know if you shot or not.”

At 6:30, the sergeant tells the others not to talk.

At 9:46, the deputy asks, “You all right, man?” Dietrick responds, “Yeah, I just feel like I’m going to puke. I’m just (expletive) exhausted.”

At the 18 minute mark, Henry 1 reappears, and the sergeant tells one of the two deputies involved in the shooting to hand over his bodycam and go.

The rest of the video shows Henry 1 picking up people and random conversations about logistics.

At 23:45, someone could be heard describing the events leading up to the pursuit: “He’s been running amok up here; he’s stealing cars and side by sides and at one point he had a rock and threw it inside a window and told another person to kill him.”

The sergeant continues to recount Pelaez-Chavez’s earlier actions: “It started this morning, he parked a random car up here and ran off into the woods with no shoes, and then now he’s going into houses and stealing (expletive) and throwing rocks and breaking people’s windows.”

Video 4, 18:25 in length, begins at 10:27 a.m.

A sheriff official arrives and checks in with several parties, including Dietrick and Powers, as the camera pans the scene.

At 2:10, he says “This is (expletive)” and they begin talking about the difficulty of traversing the rough terrain.

At 3:30, Powers briefly interrupts to tell a sergeant his stun gun is on the ground nearby. The official continues, “We just had no (expletive) clue man. You’re coming off a ravine. You guys are like ‘Where are we?’”

At 4:30, the sergeant tells them to stop talking.

At 8:30, Powers is airlifted from the scene.

At 17:30, Dietrick follows.

Video 5, 25:19 in length, begins at 10:45 a.m.

An additional deputy arrives at the scene of the shooting.

At 3:38, the deputy says, “Hey, shit happens. Tough one.”

At 7:10, the deputy talks into his phone to someone named Joey, presumably in reference to Dietrick: “I don’t know if that’s overstepping your boundaries. Like, he’s OK. I just don’t know Mikey like you do.”

The rest consists of the deputy watching over the prone body of Pelaez-Chavez.

Video 6, 5:40 in length, begins at 10:49 a.m.

A Sheriff’s deputy pulls up to a nearby homeowner’s property and begins to take a brief statement.

At the 37-second mark, the property owner says, “I have a picture of him up on my property with three rocks.”

The man says he spoke to Pelaez-Chavez in Spanish, and the suspect replied in broken English. “I was armed. I came out with my pistol,” he adds. And, “He looked like he was meth’d out. He didn’t know what was going on.”

The deputy then talks to the property caretaker. The landowner provides neighbors’ names and contact information. The audio on most of these segments is redacted, as the witnesses are offering personal information.

Video 7, 1:46 in length, begins at 10:49 a.m.