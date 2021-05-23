Supporters for Palestinians in Gaza rally in Santa Rosa

More than 50 people turned out Saturday at Old Courthouse Square to show solidarity with Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip in the aftermath a 11-day clash and subsequent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls the 25-mile long territory.

The gathering was sponsored by the North Bay Coalition for Palestine and was held to remember all victims of violence in the latest Palestine-Israel crisis, said Therese Mughannam, a founding member of the group.

“We are here because we are human beings who care about the suffering of other people,” said Mughannam. She was born in Jerusalem before the British withdrew from Palestine in 1949 and the creation of the state of Israel and subsequent fighting that has persisted since.

The rally also served as a call for a more balanced media coverage as well as U.S. foreign policy role in the region, as participants noted that Gazans suffered a disproportionate toll in the latest battle because of Israel’s overwhelming military superiority. More than 250 people were killed in fighting that saw Hamas send thousands of rockets toward Israel while Israel dropped bombs and launched airstrikes against Gaza. Just 12 of the dead were Israelis, according to the Associated Press.

The destruction of buildings within Gaza was much more immense compared to Israel as an estimated 77,000 Palestinians were displaced, according to the New York Times. Israel has said that it tried to target Hamas military infrastructure and limit the impact on civilians, though the United Nations said the fighting damaged 50% of Gaza’s water network.

“There are Jews here,” Mughannam said of the rally’s participants. “It’s not about we hate you or this and that. We are here because we believe everybody — Palestinian, Israeli, Jews, anybody — deserves to have dignity and security. Not just the state of Israel.”

Veterans of the movement said they are somewhat encouraged that more evenhandedness may occur as attendees strolled around the square carrying signs that read “Free Palestine” and “Human Rights for Palestinians Now” and a few waved the tricolor flag of Palestine.

They noted that an increasing number of younger lawmakers in Democratic Party are pushing President Joe Biden to hold Israel more responsible for its actions in Gaza and the West Bank, focusing especially over the $3.8 billion provided to Israel annually by the U.S. State Department. They were especially pleased that Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, co-sponsored legislation with Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota that would bar U.S. funding to Israel from being used to fund the military detention of Palestinian children or in support the seizure and destruction of Palestinian property and homes in violation of international law. Huffman is the lone Californian on the bill that has 22 other co-sponsors in the lower chamber.

“It’s progress,” said Rebel Fagin, who has been involved in such activism on the issue since the mid-1990s. “We have a very weak bill in the House, but that’s the best progress we have seen in 20 years.”

Some, though, didn’t want to publicly comment on their activism as they perceive it still a sensitive topic, including one woman who feared she would be offend her Jewish clients if her name appeared in the newspaper.

But 13-year-old Dominic Converse said he wasn’t fazed by speaking out as his grandmother is Palestinian. “Horrible things are happening. This is kind of where I am from so I feel like I should be a part of it,” Converse said.

Converse urged residents to study up on the issue as he and others said that too much coverage has focused just on the threats to Israel as opposed to the issues as the Israel’s blockade of Gaza and the building of settlements on the West Bank.

“You have to learn the whole story. You can’t have a one-sided story. There has to be two sides to the story. We want to be heard, really,” Converse said.