Supporters line up behind 2 Windsor Town Council candidates ahead of April 12 special election

Registered Windsor voters who have not already voted by mail in the April 12 special election, may vote in person at the following vote centers:

One week before the special election for an at-large seat on the Windsor Town Council, the race continues to be dominated by the proposed civic center project and the continuation of an exclusive negotiating agreement with the project’s developer.

Mike Wall, a health consultant who was recruited to run for office by Windsor Mayor Sam Salmon and Council member Rosa Reynoza, has focused his platform on his opposition to the project, a proposal by developer Robert Green to build a 151-room hotel and conference center on the Town Green, and the city’s agreement with Green.

Salmon and Reynoza oppose the controversial project while council members Deb Fudge and Esther Lemus have supported it.

The other candidate, attorney Stephanie Ahmad, has said she does not support the project in its current form, which also includes luxury residential units, a new town hall, police station and library.

The open seat was created when Salmon was appointed mayor after former Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned under pressure last year. Foppoli is the subject of a criminal investigation after several women publicly accused him of multiple instances of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct. He has denied the allegations.

The term will be up in December and whoever is elected will have to run again in November for either Districts 1, 2 or 4, depending on where they live, or for the at-large mayor seat if they want to stay on the council, Town Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby said.

Mail-in and early voting has already begun at certain voting centers.

Ahmad said on her campaign website that she would consider extending the city’s exclusive negotiating agreement with Green “if there is a good faith assurance that certain elements will be incorporated into future versions of the project,” including being consistent with the town’s vision and values and maintains financial solvency, she said.

Ahmad also wanted to ensure under the project that the town’s library remains centrally located, design elements are incorporated to promote successful town squares, creative options for the placement of the municipal building are explored and the project be carefully staged.

Other issues also needed to be discussed, Ahmad said, such as making more affordable housing available and increasing investments in streets, sidewalks, parks and recreational services.

Wall is campaigning with the slogan “Save Our Town Green” and posted late last month a letter to voters saying the proposal is “the wrong project, with the wrong builder at the wrong time.”

“Together we can strive to ensure the Town Green remains an inclusive space where our beautiful, culturally diverse community can come together to celebrate, shop and play,” he wrote in the letter. “Any development of our shared spaces should be designed with community input, transparency and should never compromise our small-town character and family-friendly culture.”

In his latest Facebook statement, Wall said there is a long-standing sentiment “that community input is not valued.”

“I trust Mike Wall and feel he has the integrity and values our town needs now,” Reynoza said in a statement. She had voted for Wall when he ran unsuccessfully for a seat in 2016 and would do so again, she said.

A third candidate, Evan Kubota, dropped out of the race in February, hoping to avoid splitting the “anti-Green Co.” votes, and threw his support behind Wall.

Wall did not immediately respond to a request for other formal endorsements of his candidacy, and a list could not be found on his Facebook page, which is devoted to his campaign.

Ahmad said she purposely did not seek any endorsements from seated council members, “because I plan, if elected, to wholeheartedly work collaboratively with everyone on the Town Council.”

However, last month Lemus issued a statement on Facebook supporting Ahmad, and said she had earlier recruited her to run for her former seat on the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees.

She called Ahmad “a proven leader with the right values and is ready to step into office on Day 1.” Lemus praised her work on the school board to reduce the school district’s budget deficit.

Though Fudge has issued no public endorsement of either candidate, she told The Press Democrat on Saturday that Ahmad “brings new ideas to the council and is extremely smart and is well respected on the board in her role there. I would love to work with her.”

Ahmad has been formally endorsed by several labor groups, including the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 856, the North Bay Labor Council, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 551 and the Professional Firefighters of Sonoma County, Local 1401.

She also has been endorsed by the Coalition for a Better Sonoma County, the Democratic Party of Sonoma County and all Windsor Unified School District trustees.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.