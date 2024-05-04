Supreme Court hears case that could upend California's homelessness policies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday hears what could be its most important case ever on the homelessness crisis.

The outcome could determine whether cities in California and the West may enforce their local laws against camping on sidewalks or other public property.

Homelessness has often been cited as the most intractable problem for cities in the West, and it has grown worse in the last decade.

Since 2007, the states with the largest increases in the number of people "experiencing chronic patterns of homelessness" were California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Hawaii, according to last year's "annual homelessness assessment report" by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"California accounts for nearly six in 10 of all unsheltered individuals experiencing chronic patterns of homelessness in the United States," the report said. HUD reported that the largest decreases in homelessness during that period were in two warm-weather states: Texas and Florida.

Experts and advocates disagree on why homelessness is worse in the West. Many point to the high cost of housing.

But city and state attorneys also point to differences in state laws.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, whose jurisdiction covers nine states in the West, has recognized constitutional protections for those who are homeless and have no place to sleep. It remains the only federal appellate court in the nation to do so.

In a series of rulings, the 9th Circuit has held that cities and their police violate the 8th Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment when they arrest or fine people who have no access to shelter.

The 9th Circuit first invoked this rule in 2006 to protect people sleeping on the sidewalks of Skid Row in Los Angeles, and has since extended that doctrine to strike down anti-camping ordinances in Boise, Idaho, and Grants Pass, Ore.

The Supreme Court will hear an appeal Monday in Grants Pass vs. Johnson.

How is homelessness a constitutional issue?

The 8th Amendment prohibits certain methods of punishment for a crime. For example, the court ruled in 2005 that imposing the death penalty on a youth under age 18 was cruel and unusual punishment.

In a 1962 case from Los Angeles, the Supreme Court ruled for the first time that labeling some things as a "crime" may itself constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

In that case, two L.A. police officers had arrested Larry Robinson and reported that his arm was discolored by needle marks, though they had seen no direct evidence that he'd been using drugs. He was convicted and sent to jail for 90 days under a California law that, among other things, made it crime to "use narcotics or to be addicted to the use of narcotics."

In Robinson vs. Los Angeles, the justices struck down the part of the law that made "the status of narcotic addiction" a crime.

The 9th Circuit cited that precedent in ruling that cities may not punish people for the status of being homeless.

"As long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors on public property," the court said in 2018.

What have those rulings changed?

That depends on whom you ask.

Advocates for homeless people describe the rulings from Boise and Grants Pass as narrow and limited, and say their effect has been exaggerated by cities seeking to divert attention from their own failings.

These advocates add that the two cities are extreme examples because they sought to enforce their ordinances citywide and essentially banish homeless people from living in them.

State and local attorneys in California say the rulings have had a broad and troubling effect because they have been read as forbidding any enforcement action against homeless encampments if a city does not offer shelter to the many thousands who may need it.

Lawyers for dozens of West Coast cities, including San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles, say they have faced lawsuits accusing them of violating the constitutional rights of homeless people.

What are the legal issues the Supreme Court will need to sort out?

The justices must decide whether city ordinances that forbid or limit sleeping or camping on sidewalks amount to cruel and unusual punishment. The court's conservatives are expected to be skeptical.

But the court could seek a middle approach by ruling that cities have the authority to restrict camping in public, so long as the ban is limited to certain places.

The Justice Department is urging the court to adopt that approach.

"The Constitution does not prevent the federal government, states, or localities from imposing reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions on sleeping in public and other conduct associated with homelessness," Solicitor Gen. Elizabeth Prelogar said.