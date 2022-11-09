Supreme Court closely divided in case on Native American adoptions

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court heard more than three hours of arguments Wednesday in a challenge to the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, which makes it hard to remove Native American children from their tribes.

The decision in the four consolidated cases could have profound implications for the status of Native Americans in areas beyond family law. Judging by the justices’ questioning, there was a fair prospect that the court would strike down at least part of the law.

Justice Neil Gorsuch indicated strong support for the law, as did the court’s three liberal members. But it was not clear that those justices would capture the fifth vote they would need to prevail.

The law was rooted in the sovereignty of Indian nations and a history of abusive child welfare practices involving Native American children. Before it was enacted, hundreds of thousands of Native children were placed in institutions or with families with no ties to their tribes.

Family courts ordinarily base their decisions on the best interests of the child. The 1978 law said that where Native American children are concerned, those interests include protecting their relationships with their tribes.

When Native American children live on tribal land, tribal courts handle child custody cases. When cases involving such children are heard in state court, the 1978 law says that judges should take account of a series of preferences “in the absence of good cause to the contrary.”

Native American children, the act says, should if possible be placed with a member of their extended family. Failing that, they should be placed with another member of their tribe. Failing that, they should be placed with “other Indian families.”

Three states — Texas, Louisiana and Indiana — and seven people sued the federal government to challenge the law. They argued that Congress lacked the power to enact it and that it violated equal protection principles by drawing distinctions based on race.

Gorsuch said the Constitution gave Congress the power and the duty to enact laws protecting the sovereignty of Indian tribes.

“I guess I’m struggling to understand,” he said, “why this falls on the other side of the line when Congress makes the judgment that this is essential to Indian self-preservation.”