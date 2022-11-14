The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Sonoma County’s request to review a lower-court ruling on a stalled excessive force lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office, effectively clearing the way for the case to move forward.

The denial by the nation’s highest court is the latest step in the highly publicized case of Gabrielle Lemos, a Petaluma High School graduate who alleges a sheriff’s deputy acted improperly when he tackled her to the ground during her June 2015 arrest outside her home.

The county has contested whether Lemos could move forward with the lawsuit as she was convicted in a jury trial of interfering with a deputy in the incident.

The Supreme Court has now cleared the way for Lemos’ civil case.

“She is very excited, but she’s mostly thankful because she has not had her day in court and now she will,” said Izaak Schwaiger, Lemos’ attorney. “And that’s a big deal.”

Attorneys for the county could not be reached for comment Monday.

Lemos filed her civil rights lawsuit in November 2015. It names the county, then-Sheriff Steve Freitas and Deputy Marcus Holton, who arrested her in 2015 outside her home.

In 2016, Lemos and her mother, Michelle, who was also involved in the incident, were found guilty of a single misdemeanor count of interfering with an officer. Following her criminal case the county argued that someone could not sue law enforcement over use of force in connection with the same incident where they were convicted of a crime.

The county’s argument hinged on Heck v. Humphrey, a 1994 case that established an individual cannot sue law enforcement without undermining the individual’s criminal conviction stemming from the same incident.

Last year, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found in Lemos’ favor, ruling that Holton’s actions could be examined separately from Lemos’ conviction, allowing her suit to move forward.

Without any written citation, the Supreme Court declined to intervene, which leaves the appellate court’s decision in effect.

“I’m thankful that the win at the 9th Circuit been preserved and that we can finally seek some accountability here,” Schwaiger said. “And it’s been a long time coming.”

Lemos suffered two black eyes and facial bruising during her June 14, 2015 arrest outside her family’s Petaluma home on Liberty Road.

Holton, who was on routine patrol, stopped for what he believed was a domestic violence incident, described as an argument involving people in and around a truck parked in the middle of the street.

The encounter between Holton and Lemos escalated as she stood between Holton and another woman ― Lemos’ sister ― and then moved behind her mother and sister when Holton ordered her to turn so he could put on handcuffs, Holton testified. When Lemos later attempted to walk into her home, Holton grabbed one of her hands and she struggled to get away.

Holton, a 21-year veteran in the department at the time, put an arm around Lemos’ neck and tackled her to the ground, he recounted in court testimony.

As the deputy sat on the teen’s back, Lemos’ mother, Michelle, grabbed him by the collar and kicked him, landing blows on his face and shoulder, he said.

“I was trying to do two things at once,” Holton testified. “I was trying to arrest Gabrielle and protect myself from assault.”

Lemos’ lawsuit alleges Horton’s actions violated her rights and caused Lemos “pain, fear, anxiety and humiliation.” It also accuses the Sheriff’s Office of “deliberate indifference” in the face of deputies’ excessive force.

The suit seeks unspecified general, economic and punitive damages.

“The actions of the deputy were totally uncalled for,” Schwaiger said. “Even if people think what Gabbi did was wrong, it doesn’t matter.”

A trial date has not yet been set, but a case management conference has been scheduled for early February 2023, Schwaiger said.

Schwaiger sees the Supreme Court’s decision as improving access to civil courts for those alleging police brutality who’ve been hamstrung by “misinterpretations” and “misapplications” of Heck. v. Humphrey.

“There’s going to be a lot more accountability across the board,” Schwaiger said. “Just because there’s a conviction it doesn’t necessarily preclude civilly liability for the police.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.