Supreme Court throws out New York's concealed weapons law. Here's what it means for California

California's gun laws are widely viewed as some of the strictest in the country by advocates on both sides of the gun-control debate. But a new Supreme Court ruling puts a number of those laws on shaky constitutional ground.

Writing for the 6-3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen, Justice Clarence Thomas held that New York's law on concealed weapons licenses violated the 2nd and 14th Amendments by requiring people to show a "special need for self-protection."

California imposes a similar requirement for obtaining a concealed-weapon license from the local police or sheriff's department, along with a long list of restrictions on who can carry a gun and where it can be carried.

Some of those restrictions — for example, the one banning guns in state government offices — aren't likely to be affected by the ruling, which says the government's ability to ban guns in "sensitive places" is "settled" law. But other limits on carrying weapons outside the home could wind up in the legal crosshairs.

Dr. Garen Wintemute, director of the Violence Prevention Research Program at UC Davis, said research shows that Americans are no more likely to commit assault than the residents of other major industrialized nations. "Where American exceptionalism kicks in," he said, "is our unique access to a technology that changes the outcome" of those assaults.

California's gun laws, he said, are part of a web of measures that have reduced gun deaths dramatically in the state over the last 30 years. And because of that cumulative effect, it's hard to evaluate the difference made by any laws on their own.

Nevertheless, Wintemute said, allowing more Californians to bring a handgun into public spaces will probably result in an increase in gun violence. "To the extent that that tool is made widely available in situations in which it is not [currently] available," he said, "we can reasonably expect that it will be used."

Who can get a license to carry a gun?

Out-of-state permits and licenses to carry concealed weapons are not valid in California. To obtain a concealed weapon license here (or a license to openly carry a weapon in a county with fewer than 200,000 residents), state and local authorities require you to jump through a number of hoops that could conceivably run afoul of the ruling in Bruen. Those restrictions vary from county to county and city to city.

The most significant hurdle is having to demonstrate "good cause," which state law defines as "sufficient evidence of potential danger to life or of great bodily harm to the applicant, his or her spouse or dependent child, which cannot be adequately dealt with by existing law enforcement resources and which danger cannot be reasonably avoided by alternative measures, and which danger would be significantly mitigated by the applicant's carrying of a concealed firearm."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department put it this way in its policy statement: "No Carrying a Concealed Weapon License (CCW) should be granted merely for the personal convenience of the applicant."

Determining good cause is a judgment call that varies according to who's making it. For example, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced in mid-2021 that he wanted to quintuple the number of licenses his office issued by speeding up the reviews and making the good-cause standard "achievable."

The majority decision in Bruen, by contrast, says that the 2nd Amendment requires no such showing of special need, just as the 1st Amendment doesn't require a special need in order to speak or exercise religion freely. As a consequence, Thomas wrote, New York's approach "violated the 14th Amendment in that it prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms,"

The fundamental problem with the concealed weapon laws in New York, California and four other states is the leeway they give officials to deny licenses, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion joined by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. "[T]he 6 States including New York potentially affected by today's decision may continue to require licenses for carrying handguns for self-defense so long as those States employ objective licensing requirements like those used by the 43 shall-issue States," Kavanaugh wrote.

California's discretionary restrictions on concealed-weapon licenses don't stop at "good cause". It's not clear how these additional limits might be affected by the ruling in Bruen.

Applicants must also demonstrate "good moral character," which isn't defined in state law. How to pass that test varies across the state; Sonoma County, for example, asks applicants to submit three character references, while the city of Sacramento requires applicants to pass background checks by the FBI and the state Justice Department.