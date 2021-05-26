Supreme court upholds death sentence of Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy’s killer

The California Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy more than 25 years ago.

Robert Scully had been convicted and sentenced to death about two years after he killed Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Trejo, 58, about 11:30 p.m. March 29, 1995. The defense argued his trial should have been held outside of Sonoma County due to unfair media coverage that may have influenced jurors.

In the court’s opinion, Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye wrote “We conclude defendant’s claims of error lack merit, and therefore affirm his convictions and death judgment.”

Trejo’s widow said she was glad the sentence was upheld.

“It’s been long enough. Justice has to be served. He took my husband’s life without giving him a chance,” said Barbara Trejo, a Santa Rosa resident who turns 81 on Wednesday.

The fatal shooting occurred just days after Scully had been released from Pelican Bay State Prison following more than a decade in custody, according to the court opinion, which details the case.

Frank Trejo was investigating a suspicious truck that had stopped in a saddlery parking lot on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa.

Scully, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was armed with a sawed-off shotgun that he found in an old van near the driver’s home in Crescent City, where he’d been staying after being released from state prison.

According to the report, Scully testified he panicked when Frank Trejo approached and tried to hide the gun before getting out of the truck and ordering the deputy to the ground.

“He ordered Deputy Trejo to put his hands up. The deputy began to walk backward toward his patrol car. Defendant told the deputy to freeze, chambered a round in the shotgun, and directed the deputy to kneel,” Cantil-Sakauye wrote.

Scully testified the shooting was accidental and the gun discharged after he tripped and it hit his leg.

Frank Trejo, who died at the scene, was one year away from retirement.

Scully stole the deputy’s gun belt and drove off with the truck’s driver, Brenda Moore, but they were arrested the next day after taking a Santa Rosa family hostage.

A jury later convicted Scully of murder, robbery,gun possession, assault, burglary and false imprisonment. He remains in custody at San Quentin State Prison.

The interchange at Highways 101 and 12 is named for Frank Trejo, and memorials are held for the deputy every March 30.

“My kids and I go every year no matter what,” Barbara Trejo said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi