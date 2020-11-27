Supreme Court's conservatives lift COVID-19 restrictions on New York houses of worship

The Supreme Court's conservative justices moved for the first time late Wednesday to block a governor's COVID-19 restrictions, ruling that New York's attempt to control rapidly spreading infections in churches and synagogues had violated constitutional religious freedoms.

Newly seated Justice Amy Coney Barrett cast a key vote in a pair of 5-4 orders handed down just before midnight. Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese in Brooklyn and several congregations of Orthodox Jews had sued the governor, contending the restrictions violated the 1st Amendment's protection for the free exercise of religion.

The immediate impact of the rulings may be limited because Gov. Andrew Cuomo had already lifted the 25-person limit in Brooklyn late last week. Citing that change, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the court's three liberals said there was no reason to grant the emergency appeals now.

But the court's other five conservatives issued an order that puts all states on notice that they must be careful in their efforts to control the pandemic to not impose far stricter limits on churches, synagogues and mosques than they place on businesses or other places where large numbers of people might gather.

The court's ruling could soon have an impact in California. Lawyers for the Harvest Rock Churches, including several in the Los Angeles area, filed an appeal this week asking the court to lift Gov. Gavin Newsom's restrictions on indoor church services. The justices asked for a response from the state's lawyers by Monday.

In the New York case, the majority said Cuomo's orders were not "neutral" toward religion, but "single out houses of worship for especially harsh treatment."

"Members of this court are not public health experts, and we should respect the judgment of those with special expertise and responsibility in this area. But even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten. The restrictions at issue here, by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the 1st Amendment's guarantee of religious liberty," the court said in an unsigned opinion in Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Brooklyn vs. Cuomo.

"Government is not free to disregard the 1st Amendment in times of crisis," wrote Justice Neil M. Gorsuch in a separate opinion. "At a minimum, that amendment prohibits government officials from treating religious exercises worse than comparable secular activities, unless they are pursuing a compelling interest and using the least restrictive means available. Yet recently, during the COVID pandemic, certain states seem to have ignored these long-settled principles."

Gorsuch said the governor's order deemed many retail businesses essential, including hardware stores, liquor stores and bike repair shops. "It is time — past time — to make plain that, while the pandemic poses many grave challenges, there is no world in which the Constitution tolerates color-coded executive edicts that reopen liquor stores and bike shops but shutter churches, synagogues, and mosques," he wrote.

Until Wednesday, the high court had repeatedly turned away appeals arising from the pandemic and said judges should be wary of second-guessing state and local officials who are trying to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier this year, the court turned down a San Diego church's religious-liberty challenge to the limits on indoor services set by Newsom and a second similar appeal from Nevada. Both decisions came by 5-4 votes, with Roberts and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the majority and the four conservatives in dissent.

But Ginsburg's death in September and her replacement by Barrett shifted the majority.

At issue in Wednesday's decision were restrictions imposed by Cuomo in response to data showing clusters of COVID-19 spreading in parts of Brooklyn and a few other New York neighborhoods. In the most severe "red zone" areas, churches and synagogues were limited to 10 people at a time. Those in less severe "orange" zones could have up to 25 people and in "yellow" areas, up to 50.

The red-zone limits were removed after a few weeks, and Cuomo said the restrictions would be steadily reevaluated based on data showing how the virus was spreading or receding in the neighborhoods.

While the appeal was pending at the Supreme Court, Cuomo lifted the orange area restrictions in Brooklyn.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said in a separate opinion that Wednesday's order was limited to unusually strict restrictions on houses of worship.

"In light of the devastating pandemic, I do not doubt the state's authority to impose tailored restrictions — even very strict restrictions — on attendance at religious services and secular gatherings alike. But the New York restrictions on houses of worship are not tailored to the circumstances given the 1st Amendment interests at stake," Kavanaugh wrote. "New York's restrictions on houses of worship are much more severe than the California and Nevada restrictions at issue [in earlier decisions] and much more severe than the restrictions that most other states are imposing."